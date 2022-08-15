Man with 'bad case of the Mondays' allegedly wields knife in Auckland gym

Royal Oak resident Matthew Le was leaving City Fitness in St Lukes after a workout when he saw a group fleeing the gym to get away from a man who allegedly had a knife.

An Auckland man said to have “a bad case of the Mondays” prompted a police call-out to a local gym on Monday morning, after allegedly chasing after people with a knife.

Royal Oak resident Matthew Le said he was working out at City Fitness in St Lukes when he noticed a group of people in his gym begin to crowd around the gym’s entrance, after hearing a man yelling.

“I followed people out and asked a receptionist what was going on. She said it was just a guy with a bad case of the Mondays who was yelling at staff,” said Le.

Half an hour later at 9am, Le finished up and was about to drive off when he saw the entire gym’s occupants “running full speed” outside.

“I rolled down my window and asked what's happening. One person told me the same dude was back but this time with a knife, he was chasing everybody around City Fitness,” he said.

“When I started driving, two police cars had arrived.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Police responded to reports of a man being abusive at 8.30am on Monday. (File photo)

Police confirmed they responded to reports of a man being verbally abusive towards the public at 8.30am on Monday.

A spokeswoman said they responded to a disorder incident at St Lukes Shopping Centre and “swiftly took the man into custody”. A knife was located at the same time.

While no members of the public or police staff were injured, the man involved was found to have injuries on himself when he was taken into custody.

He has been taken to hospital for further assessment, a police spokeswoman said.