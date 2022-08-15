Painting by New Zealand artist Charles Goldie goes unsold at auction

‘The Whitening Snows of Venerable Eld’, is of Māori Rangatira Te Kamaka from Te Nehenehenui in King Country.

An art piece from one of New Zealand’s most renowned artists went unsold after it failed to meet the reserve price of $700,000 on Monday evening.

The painting by Charles Goldie, titled The Whitening Snows of Venerable Eld, is of Māori Rangatira Te Kamaka from Te Nehenehenui in King Country, in 1916.

The auction also saw bidding for works by other iconic New Zealand artists such as Ralph Hōtere and Bill Hammond.

The painting was estimated to go for between $700,000 and 1,200,000, however only reached $697,050.

READ MORE:

* Charles F Goldie artwork brings in $1.8m at Auckland auction, setting new record

* Paintings rack up $3.3 million at Auckland fine art auction

* Pricey Anna Paquin and Goldie paintings go under the hammer



Supplied Auctioneers had speculated ‘Memories Rakapa’ would sell for between $500,000 and $600,000.

This comes after Goldie’s painting ‘Memories Rakapa​’, which depicts an elderly, yet unknown Māori wahine, sold for $450,000 earlier in August. However, this rose to $540,000 with commission and GST added.

Auctioneers had speculated it would sell for between $500,000 and $600,000.

C.F Goldie died in 1947, aged 76.