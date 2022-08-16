Auckland fire crew crosses street to tackle blaze directly opposite station

The Ōtahuhu fire station is directly across the road from the Albion Lodge, where the fire started.

A south Auckland lodge will be thankful for its choice of location, as fire crews were able to respond in rapid time to a sleepout fire due the fire station being right across the road.

Albion Lodge, a rental lodge in Ōtāhuhu, had its sleepout catch fire shortly before 8am Tuesday. Sopesai Sao, the sleepout’s occupant, said she left the heater on and was at the local dairy when the blaze began.

Sao said by the time she got back, she saw a gush of flames coming from inside the house.

“Everybody was panicking,” she said.

The panic, however was short-lived – as fire crews took “no more than 30 seconds to respond to the blaze”.

Shane Bradford, Ōtāhuhu station officer, said crews spotted the smoke from the station, and they were already attending the incident by the time Sao had returned.

“I’m trying to figure out how to afford the next place,” she said.

Three trucks attended the fire, and it didn’t have a clear cause according to Fire and Emergency NZ.

Bradford said however it was a clear reminder “to not leave things on when you leave the property”.