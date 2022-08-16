50,000 Aucklanders seen on their phones at the wheel in just two months

The first two months of the trial saw cameras installed at three locations across Auckland.

More than 50,000 Auckland motorists have been caught potentially breaking the law whilst driving, after a trial of safety cameras caught a large number of drivers using their phones whilst behind the wheel.

The trial, launched by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, saw two cameras installed at three locations across Auckland to detect instances of hand-held phone use while driving.

It also tracked instances of drivers not wearing a seatbelt whilst on the road.

A statement from Waka Kotahi said the results over the first two months revealed a total of 50,333 potential mobile phone use offences, an average of 800 a day.

READ MORE:

* Hundreds of Kiwis crashing due to cellphone distraction

* Driver caught using cellphone twice within minutes among 'disappointing' results in crackdown

* A third of Kiwis admit to texting and driving



STUFF Stuff has captured numerous drivers using cellphones while driving in Ponsonby, Auckland, as the Government hikes fines for using phones at the wheel. (First published May 2021)

It represented 1.14% of the total number of vehicles which had travelled through the camera sites in the two-month period.

The cameras in question, located at unrevealed spots across the city, were detecting drivers whose hands were not both on the steering wheel of the vehicle, potentially otherwise occupied with a mobile.

Driver distraction contributes to 8% of all crashes when someone is killed, according to Waka Kotahi Director of Land Transport, Kane Patena.

“The scale of actual distracted driving and seatbelt non-compliance in general is mostly anecdotal,” she said.

Patena said the trial’s purpose was twofold - to test the camera technology and ensure it’s capable of detecting offences, as well as to develop a better understanding of the scale of illegal mobile phone use and non-wearing of seatbelts.

Waka Kotahi statistics show 90 people a year are killed on the road because they weren’t wearing a seatbelt.

Stuff Driver distraction contribute to 8% of all crashes when someone is killed, according to Kane Patena.

“A key part of Road to Zero, New Zealand’s road safety strategy, involves supporting good road user choices, which includes encouraging people to not use their phones while driving and making sure everyone is correctly restrained,” said Patena.

“Better evidence on these issues will help shape new initiatives to encourage people to make safer choices while driving.”

Because the trial was focused on information-gathering, there was no police involvement during the process and as a result, no enforcement action will be taken as a result of the trial.

This means no tickets, infringement notices or any other communication in relation to the violations.

To protect people’s privacy, the drivers’ faces were blurred and any passengers of the car were not included in the trial.

From July 23, the cameras also detected whether the car’s occupants are wearing a seatbelt. This data will be available next month, Waka Kotahi confirmed.