Petra Bagust found hosting TVNZ's Breakfast 'profoundly diminishing'

The podcaster and “people junkie” tells Simon Bridges why she was in the “wrong place” when working on the morning show 10 years ago.

Petra Bagust says her time as host of TVNZ’s Breakfast was “profoundly diminishing”.

“I was getting up at 4am - lots of people do it - but I was a young mum, I had young children … I didn’t come from TVNZ, I didn’t come via journalism, I wasn’t really truly one of the team… It wasn’t a comfortable fit.”

Bagust was a regular on New Zealand television for 18 years - she started when she was 22, and quit at 40 when deciding to leave Breakfast a decade ago.

Speaking candidly to Simon Bridges on the latest episode of his Stuff podcast Generally Famous, Bagust details the toll of her two years in the job: “It was the highest I’d ever been paid, the most often I’d ever been on telly, the most profile I had, possibly the most free stuff, but I was the poorest I’ve ever been.

“I was psychologically, emotionally and physically poor… I was in the wrong place.”

She says she enjoyed the work they did on the show after the Christchurch earthquakes, “connecting people with information they needed or wanted” because there’s something “dynamically, resonantly good about that”.

She also began to relax during her last three months as host, because she knew she “was going to be free at the end of it”.

“My last three months of Breakfast were good, because I started to pull off the shackles of what TVNZ really wanted me to be, which wasn’t working, not for them, not for me.”

After she left, she took a year’s sabbatical, focused on her family, started learning Te Reo Māori, did chaplaincy studies and “reconnected” with who she is.

“I was never a news junkie. And I’m not a news junkie. I’m a people junkie.”

Today she gets to connect with people in a profound way on her own podcast, Grey Areas.

“Over the last 10 years I have carried on living and doing things, and I’ve dipped my head above the parapet again in a forum of communication like podcasts, and people are like ‘oh she’s reinvented herself as a podcaster’. Or is this just a percolation or a different expression of who I always was?”

So what does she think of Breakfast now? She believes there’s a formula to breakfast TV - the “arranged marriage” of the two, invariably male-female, lead hosts, the weather person, who’s “usually the kid” and, of course, the newsreader.

“There are stereotypes that exist in that framework. I think let’s bust ‘em up and possibly TVNZ’s doing a good job of that, and vibe-wise TV3’s got a good thing going, a warmth.”

Bagust even has a word of advice for Bridges, who jokingly calls himself a “has-been” during the chat. “Who decides who we are Simon? If you have a life that’s in the public and then your life is no longer in the public, you’re still living.”

Can’t argue with that.

Generally Famous marks a fresh chapter in Simon Bridges' life. Each week he talks to a generally famous - but always interesting guest - about life, love and what makes them tick.