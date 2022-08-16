Jockey convicted for booze-fuelled indecent assault on sleeping man

Matthew Cameron climbed into bed beside his victim, who woke up to find the top jockey groping him, the court heard.

A top jockey who groped a sleeping man in a horse truck says he doesn’t remember it, and has failed in a bid to avoid conviction.

Matthew Cameron appeared in Hamilton District Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to the booze-fuelled assault, hoping to be discharged without conviction because he didn’t have a “fallback position” if he couldn’t be a jockey.

But Judge Thomas Ingram said the indecent assault couldn’t be set aside and sentenced Cameron to 90 hours’ community work, ordering him to pay $900 to the victim, who has automatic name suppression, for emotional harm.

Cameron, 35, first met his victim the night of the assault, when the pair were socialising with friends and drinking in a horse truck parked on a private property in Maungatautari in Cambridge.

Glenn Jeffrey/Stuff Cameron faced the “daunting prospect” of a conviction ending “a job he does very well”, lawyer Mark Sturm said. Pictured is Cameron riding Island Bay in the Taranaki Cup raceday in 2015 (file photo).

About 2am on Sunday 25 July 2021, the victim and his girlfriend went to bed in the horse truck.

Some time between then and 6am, Cameron ended up in the luton bed above the cab of the truck, where they were sleeping, and he lay next to the victim.

“At about 6am the victim woke to the feeling of a hand down his pants and his genitals being manually stimulated,” the summary of facts said.

The man was half asleep, not yet fully conscious of what was happening, so rolled away.

“Less than a minute later the victim felt an arm come across his body. He felt a hand go into his pants and again felt his genitals being manually stimulated.”

The victim realised it was Cameron and yelled, screamed and verbally abused him, which woke others in the truck – who were sleeping on couches and on the floor.

Grant Matthew/Stuff Matthew Cameron said he had no recollection of the incident and the court heard that he had since stopped drinking (file photo).

“The defendant made his way to the door of the horse truck, commented on wanting to collect his shoes and vape device, then promptly left.”

Cameron later said he had largely no recollection of the events in the horse truck and did not recall touching the victim’s genitals.

Defence lawyer Mark Sturm said a conviction would mean the end of the only career Cameron had known – he became a jockey at 15 years old.

The New Zealand Racing Board had a disciplinary process and strict rules, Sturm said.

Cameron’s statistics show he has won more than 1400 races and currently sits eighth on the premiership.

"He doesn't have a fallback position in terms of life skills in terms of what he could do,” said Sturm.

"It's a daunting prospect at age 35, the end of a career in a job he does very well.”

He said Cameron had sought help from a psychologist, attended an alcohol course, and had stopped drinking – but had no recollection of the incident.

“It’s a source of real trouble to himself.”

Judge Thomas Ingram said the offending was at the lower end of a moderate level, but Cameron’s persistence in reaching for the victim a second time was significant.

This was why Ingram denied the application for a discharge without conviction.

“It is my view this is something that can’t simply be put to the side.”

Ingram acknowledged this would be a disappointing outcome for Cameron, but said he had been a “particularly impressive individual”.

There had been many references about Cameron as a hard worker, good man, and as someone who was very good at his job, the judge said.

“The racing community has its own disciplinary process that you will be subject to.”

He said Cameron had dealt with the career-ending circumstances admirably, and said the racing industry might be prepared to retain him due to his talents and ability.