Three-horse race for mayor after candidates confirmed for Taupō's local elections

Taupō will have a three-way race for the mayoralty in October’s elections, while positions on two of the district’s wards have already been filled without the need for an election.

Nominations for the 2022 Taupō District Council local government elections have been confirmed after the closing date on Friday, with a total of 32 people vying for 13 seats around the council table.

The three candidates for mayor are Christine Rankin, David Trewavas and Sean Wakelin.

Trewavas will run for a fourth term as mayor of Taupō and said a steady, experienced hand was needed to see the district through challenging times.

Christel Yardley/Stuff While there’s competition for many seats in Taupō District, in two cases people were elected unopposed.

Rankin has been on the Taupō District Council for six years, the last three as deputy mayor.

She will be taking her third shot at the district’s top job and pledged to protect Taupō’s unique identity from Government interference and open new lines of communication with residents.

Wakelin describes himself as a “disruptor” and wants to offer Taupō voters some fresh ideas and the opportunity to vote for a candidate who can challenge the status quo.

Both Rankin and Wakelin will also be running for one of seven seats in the Taupō ward (see the full list of candidates below).

There are 19 candidates standing for seven seats in the Taupō ward, and four candidates for the single Tūrangi – Tongariro ward seat.

The new Te Papamārearea Māori ward has four candidates for voters on the Māori electoral roll to choose from to fill two ward seats.

Two vacancies are to be filled automatically - the Mangakino – Pouakani ward where Kirsty Trueman will be elected unopposed, and the Taupō East rural ward where Kylie Leonard will also be elected unopposed.

Deputy electoral officer Shainey James said she was heartened by the number of candidates who had put their names forward this year.

“It’s encouraging to see how many people are invested in our district and want to contribute to their community by becoming a councillor.

“We are in for an exciting campaign period,” she said.

The election will be held by postal vote with the final day for voting being Saturday, October 8.

Voting papers should arrive in mailboxes between September 16 and 21.

For those who have not yet enrolled, a special vote will need to be cast by contacting a Taupō District Council office for voting papers.

Voting papers need to be returned before voting closes at midday on October 8. Preliminary results will be available from that afternoon.

Official results of the elections should be announced between October 13 and 19.

At the 2019 election, the Taupō district had one of the highest voter turnouts across the country with 52.27% of eligible voters having their say.

Who are the candidates?

Mayoralty (one vacancy): Christine Rankin, David Trewavas, Sean Wakelin

Mangakino-Pouakani Ward (one vacancy): Kirsty Trueman (elected unopposed)

Taupō Ward (seven vacancies): Aladdin Al-Bustanji, Jane Arnott, Duncan Campbell, David Freeman, Daniel Gray, Craig Greenwood, Rod Hansen, Veronica King, Chris Mercer, James Nottage, Anna Park, Christine Rankin, Rachel Shepherd, David Strachan, Kevin Taylor, Sean Wakelin, Yvonne Westerman, John Williamson, Daniel Young.

Tūrangi-Tongariro Ward (one vacancy): Clint Green, Sandra Greenslade, Paula McRae, George O'Connor Patena.

Taupō East Rural Ward (one vacancy): Kylie Leonard (elected unopposed)

Te Papamārearea Māori Ward (two vacancies): David James Davies, Karam Fletcher, Danny Aperahama Loughlin, Rahapa Angel Rameka.

Further election information can be found at taupo.govt.nz/vote22.