Man dead following 'altercation' on Auckland's North Shore, police investigating

Part of Ocean View Rd, in Hillcrest, has been taped off, and a police tent has been erected on the footpath.

Police are investigating the death of a man on Auckland’s North Shore, following an overnight altercation.

Emergency services were called to Ocean View Rd in Hillcrest shortly after 10pm Tuesday after reports of an altercation, a police spokesperson said.

“Sadly, the man died at the scene.”

The road had been taped off, with a police tent erected on the footpath.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Three separate police tapes are wrapped around two vehicles.

“Allow extra time for diversions in this area this morning,” an Auckland Transport social media post said.

One person was arrested at the scene and had been charged with an unrelated matter, police said.

Cordons would remain in place at the scene while police investigated the matter.

A Stuff photographer said one armed police officer was standing guard.

Three separate police tapes were wrapped around two vehicles, with the cordon stretching over four properties.

One neighbour who lives near the cordon said he arrived home at midnight to see police at the scene.

Another said they heard screaming shortly before 12am.

MORE TO COME.