Man dead following 'shouting, abuse' on Auckland's North Shore

Neighbours have described hearing screams and shouts before a man died on Auckland’s North Shore.

Emergency services were called to Ocean View Rd in Hillcrest shortly before 10pm Tuesday after reports of an altercation, a police spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for St John Ambulance said they were called around the same time.

One patient was taken to North Shore Hospital in a moderate condition.

One neighbour who lives near the cordon said he arrived home at midnight to see police at the scene.

Meanwhile, a man “sadly” died at the scene, police said.

The road had been taped off, with a police tent erected on the footpath.

“Allow extra time for diversions in this area this morning,” an Auckland Transport social media post said.

One person was arrested at the scene and had been charged with an unrelated matter, police said.

A Stuff photographer said one armed police officer was standing guard. Three separate police tapes were wrapped around two vehicles, with the cordon stretching over four properties.

Another said they heard screaming shortly before 12am.

Richard England, who lives down the road from the property, was walking his dog about 10.15pm that evening.

Emergency services were called to Ocean View Rd in Hillcrest shortly before 10pm Tuesday.

“It was dark. I heard some shouting, abuse. And then about 15 minutes later an enormous amount of police arrived,” the 57-year-old said.

“A dozen cars, a helicopter, dogs, guns drawn – then they went up the road.”

England said nothing like that had happened on the street before.

“I’ve lived in all these other countries and never had the slightest fear for my personal safety but here it’s all gone to hell in a hand-basket.”

A spokesperson for the North Harbour community patrol said they weren’t present when the altercation unfolded, but noted Hillcrest was known as a hotspot for crime.

“It’s an easy get-in and get-out for criminal activity because of its close vicinity to the motorway,” the spokesperson, who Stuff has agreed not to name to protect their safety, said.

“There’s emergency housing at the bottom of Ocean View Rd, as well as the streets surrounding Hillcrest where there’s regular criminal behaviour. Petty crime, burglaries and car break-ins, all that sort.”

Police said cordons would remain in place at the scene while police investigated the matter.