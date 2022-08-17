Boy, 7, died while in Oranga Tamariki care

Oranga Tamariki has confirmed a 7-year-old found dead in Wairoa on Sunday had been in their care.

The boy was found unresponsive at his home in Frasertown and despite efforts to revive him was pronounced dead at Wairoa Hospital.

An autopsy was completed on Tuesday and the results would help determine the cause of his death, police said.

Deputy chief executive services for children and families Dee McManus said the boy had been living with approved caregivers.

“We are devastated at the passing of this young boy. Our deepest sympathies go out to the whānau and those who knew him,” McManus said.

“For privacy reasons and while police continue to make enquires, we cannot provide further detail at this time,” she said.