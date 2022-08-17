The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, August 17

The rare blue lobster caught in the US state of Maine will soon have a new home.

Extremely rare bright blue lobster captured

A father and son duo made the best catch of their fishing lives when they nabbed a rare, bright blue lobster in the US state of Maine.

Keen fisherman Luke Rand told a local newspaper that he has “never pulled one this colour or even seen one to throw back” in his 16 years of fishing.

According to the New England Aquarium, wild blue lobsters are about a very rare one-in-2 million discovery.

The father and son plan on keeping the lobster in a tank at the family's popular restaurant called Becky's Diner.

Christine Stokes Balster Marguerite Koller meets her 100th great-grandchild, a baby boy named Koller William Balster.

US woman meets her 100th great-grandchild

In an extraordinary event, Marguerite Koller has reached the century mark for great-grandchildren.

The 99-year-old Pennsylvania woman was "absolutely ecstatic" to meet baby Koller William Balster after his birth on August 4.

"We went to grandmum's, introduced her to Koller, who was named after the family name," Stokes Balster told Good Morning America.

"She was absolutely ecstatic. Limited words for sure. She was just so happy and felt so blessed and lucky to be holding him."

Crunching the numbers down, Marguerite, who turns 100 in November, has 11 children, 56 grandchildren and 100 great-grandkids.

"Faith and family really get her going," Stokes Balster said. "She is present no matter what is going on and however old she is. I mean she never misses a graduation, a baptism, a wedding, a book moment at grade school. Whatever it is, she's always there."

The baby with two news anchors for parents

When it comes to Bella’s milestones in life, there won’t be any trouble reporting them.

US news anchor Jeannette Reyes posted a spoof video of a day in the life of her newborn daughter, complete with comments from herself and her partner Robert Burton, who is also a television anchor.

"Good morning, Bella. It is 9:52. Hopefully you slept well; certainly no one else did, but we're not going to point any fingers," Reyes says in a perfect television tone.

TIKTOK Nonna gave the drink a four out of 10.

Nonna tries Starbucks coffee for the first time in a hilarious video

Starbucks coffee can divide opinion among coffee lovers and now one granddaughter has shared her Italian Nonna's hilarious reaction to trying the brew for the first time.

Maddie, from Sydney, regularly shares videos of her now internet-famous Nonna Fina trying various foods or sharing her cooking secrets on their TikTok account.

In the latest clip, she offered her a caramel macchiato from Starbucks. Nonna didn't like it at all, almost immediately pulling a face.

When asked what she would rate the drink out of 10, Nonna lands on a four.

"No, I don't like it. It doesn't taste like coffee at all! It's too sweet!" Nonna said, grimacing while wiping milk froth from her top lip.

She also added: "You don't need that much sugar in coffee," calling the beverage "junk coffee", before saying she'd rather pay someone else the $5 again so they can drink it.

Monkey business behind police call from US zoo

Cops usually have a prime suspect. In this case, it's a primate suspect.

A California police station believes it was a little Capuchin monkey that called 911 from a zoo on Saturday night.

The call disconnected and when dispatchers tried to call and text back, there was no response. Deputies were then sent to investigate.

The address turned out to be the Zoo to You near Paso Robles, but the deputies found that no one there made the call.

They finally deduced that a Capuchin monkey named Route had apparently picked up the zoo's cellphone, which was in a golf cart used to move about the property.