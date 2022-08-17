$13,000-a-week Te Pūkenga boss Stephen Town resigns

Te Pūkenga chief executive Stephen Town at an event in Hamilton where Wintec and Toi Ohomai officially joined Te Pūkenga - the national polytech.

Embattled Te Pūkenga chief executive Stephen Town has resigned, the organisation announced on Wednesday.

The resignation from the mega polytech, after weeks of controversy about his being on paid special leave while drawing a salary of up to $13,000 a week, took effect Tuesday, Te Pūkenga said.

”We thank him for his contribution to Te Pūkenga over the past two and a half years,” said board chairperson Murray Strong in a note to staff of the Hamilton-headquartered, national organisation.

Strong said Peter Winder will continue in his role as the acting chief executive and will exercise all responsibilities and delegations of the CEO for now.

READ MORE:

* Te Pūkenga's $13k a week CEO refuses to discuss his absence due to 'special leave'



“A recruitment process for a new chief executive of Te Pūkenga will follow in due course,” said Strong.

He said the organisation’s focus remained on engaging with staff over a new pathway document. This engagement would continue across Te Pūkenga’s network over the next two and a half weeks as planned.

“This is part of the response to our reset. The way we communicate, listen and engage has changed and I hope you feel that as we visit sites across the motu,” Strong told staff.

Contacted by Stuff about the announcement, Town said in a text: “I have no comment, Stephen.”

Approached for comment on the resignation from Education Minister Chris Hipkins, a spokesperson from his office said: “It's not appropriate for the minister to be drawn into employment matters in any way. The minister continues to be closely engaged in Te Pūkenga’s progress as an organisation.”

More to come...