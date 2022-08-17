More than 200 homes evacuated in Nelson-Tasman flooding, more rain to come

233 homes have been evacuated after flooding in the Nelson East area

A further 200mm to 400mm of rain is forecast

Nine schools across Nelson, Marlborough and the West Coast closed

The main highway between Blenheim and Nelson is shut

More than 200 homes have been evacuated in the Nelson East area following door-to-door visits, after the Maitai river burst its banks.

Boil water notices are in place for 88 Valley and Dovedale and there are a number of road closures due to flooding and slips. Wastewater services are under pressure.

People are advised to stay off the roads, not let children play in floodwater, and self-evacuate if they feel at risk.

Tasman District Police will continue to assist local Civil Defence Emergency Management teams and Defence Force personnel will be patrolling the evacuated area overnight to keep an eye on those properties.

Police staff have travelled from around the region to assist their colleagues in the hardest hit areas.

Nelson Civil Defence public information manager Chris Choat said the Maitai River was continuing to recede, but, as more rain was expected into Thursday, there was “every chance” the region's rivers would rise again.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF People are self-evacuating as the flooded Maitai River in Nelson enters houses in Avon Terrace, Nelson. People upstream should expect a knock on the door, as those above Nile St Bridge are under evacuation orders.

Nine schools across Nelson, Marlborough and the West Coast were closed on Wednesday as a result of the weather, impacting 1553 students, along with five early learning centres. Parents should check school websites or Facebook pages for more information.

MetService is forecasting the weather event to last for at least two days.

In Tasman, a heavy rain warning is in place between Wednesday 8pm and Thursday 9pm, with a further 200mm to 400mm of rain expected.

A heavy rain warning is in place for the Nelson region from Cape Soucis, through Nelson City to Stoke, between Wednesday 8pm and Thursday 11pm.

The area could expect a further 200 to 300mm of rain, with peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h possible, especially on Thursday morning.

Braden Fastier/STUFF/Nelson Evacuations underway at Clouston Terrace, near the Maitai after one in 20 year flood.

Nelson Civil Defence will monitor the rivers and rainfall overnight, and if conditions allowed it, people would be allowed to return tomorrow to properties that had been evacuated.

As State Highway 6/Rocks Rd is closed due to slips, Civil Defence is asking people in Nelson to work from home on Thursday.

Waka Kotahi spokesperson Andrew James said there were state highway closures in Tākaka, Nelson and Marlborough, and no direct link between Blenheim and Nelson because of flooding on State Highway 6 between Hira and Havelock.

supplied A swollen Maitai River rages through central Nelson as the region deals with a heavy rain event.

“The alternative route is via SH63 and the Wairau Valley. As the rain is set to continue, State Highway 6 between Blenheim and Nelson and State Highway 60 between Takaka and Collingwood are likely to remain closed until Friday.”

Nelson mayor Rachel Reese said Maitai River levels had exceeded a 1-in-20-year flood and it had risen very quickly. The rain was expected to hit further north than it did and instead got “stuck” in the Maitai catchment area, she said.

River flow measurements available on the Tasman District Council’s website showed the river went from flows of 3.31 cubic metres per second (cumecs) at 5am, to 446.87 cumecs at 4pm.

The flows increased steadily from 5am to noon, when there were 91.61 cumec flows, before sharply increasing from 1pm onwards. The website was down at 9pm.

Braden Fastier/Stuff A heavily swollen Maitai River passes under the Trafalgar St Bridge in downtown Nelson.

People spoken to on the street were scared, saying they had never seen anything like this before.

Ruth Barrett, 69, said it was impossible to know what to take – CDs, paintings, an upside-down glass given to her by her mother decades ago.

Brown water covered the floor, reaching about mid-calf, and items float across the surface. Wet carpet squelched underfoot as Barrett moved through the room, picking up belongings to carry to her car.