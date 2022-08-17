State of Emergency: Residents near river told not to wait to be evacuated in Nelson floods

About 70 homes in Nelson’s Maitai Valley are being evacuated due to the rapid rising of the Maitai River and the mayor urges self-evacuation.

Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese said a State of Emergency had been announced for Nelson and Tasman.

She said the Maitai River levels had exceeded a 1 in 20 year flood, and it had risen very quickly. Reese said the rain was expected to hit further north than it did, and instead got “stuck” in the Maitai catchment area.

Civil Defence Nelson Tasman spokesman Chris Choat said the properties to be evacuated were north of the Nile St Bridge towards the Waahi Takarao Golf Course.

READ MORE:

* Live: Floods, slips, evacuations as 'river of rain' hits parts of the country

* Landslide blocks culvert, floods street in Nelson

* Flooding, slips hit as 'river of rain' spreads over Tasman

* Weather: Voluntary evacuations advised for parts of Westport, Seddonville and Mokihinui



Police, Fenz and Civil Defence staff were helping people. Some residents had already evacuated to friends and family.

Choat said the rain was expected to keep falling at current rates until about 7 or 8pm. He said anyone who lived near the river or low-lying areas should self-evacuate if concerned.

“It’s a lot easier [to evacuate] in daylight,” he said.

Metservice is forecasting the weather event to last for at least two days.

supplied A swollen Maitai River rages through central Nelson as the region deals with a heavy rain event.

“The burst of 25 to 30mm are what make this difficult to manage. What’s happening in the Maitai is we’ve had two to three hours of those bursts.”

River flow measurements available on the Tasman District Council’s website showed the river went from flows of 3.31 cubic metres per second (cumecs) at 5am, to 446.87 cumecs at 4pm.

The flows increased steadily from 5am to noon, when there were 91.61 cumec flows, before sharply increasing from 1pm onwards.

Some houses were inundated with flood water and the message to people who live in that area was not to go home.

Stuff visual journalist Braden Fastier said the Maitai River has burst its banks near Clouston Terrace, flooding about five houses.

He could see a car underwater, and said the water had gone through some people's front doors.

Access was closed to Nile St, and an inflatable rescue boat had been used to rescue someone's cat.

Braden Fastier/STUFF/Nelson Mail Evacuations underway at Clouston Terrace, near the Maitai after one in 20 year flood.

Stuff reporter Fran Chin was on Nile St where the river has burst its banks, flooding several homes.

People she had spoken to on the street were scared and nervous about their homes, she said.

“The thing people keep repeating is that they've never seen anything like this before.”

Reese said people between Nile St bridge and the golf course upstream should not wait to be evacuated if they had the ability to leave on their own, but any who needed assistance should expect a knock on the door.

“We encourage people to evacuate now.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF People are self-evacuating as the flooded Maitai River in Nelson enters houses in Avon Terrace, Nelson. People upstream should expect a knock on the door, as those above Nile St Bridge are under evacuation orders.

She said people should go to stay with friends and family, but if that was not possible they should go to Saxton Stadium where a welfare centre was being set up.

If people were worried they are asked to meet at the Nile St/Tory St bridge to talk to officials.

If people are concerned about their animals they can take them with them. People should also take essential medications and warm clothing with them.

The situation is evolving.

Reese said the rain was expected to hit further north.

“We were expecting annual event, we thought it was going to go further north, but it’s come down south and seems to have got stuck, so there’s a lot [of rain] falling in the Maitai catchment ... the river has risen quickly.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff A heavily swollen Maitai River passes under the Trafalgar St Bridge in downtown Nelson.

She said council staff and contractors were keeping a close eye on other parts of the city, but no other locations had to evacuate yet.

“We’re well-resourced, we’ve got good support from NIWA and nationally.”

Lisa Lawrence, whose house overlooks Nile St, is looking down on a sea of brown water.

“I can see the backyard of the houses flooded out. The backyards are filled with things from people's garages: washing baskets, buckets - anything that can float.

Andrea Hay/Supplied Sharlands Creek in Nelson now resembles a river as heavy rain continues to pound the region.

“Looking down Nile St, the way up to the second bridge over the Maitai, all I can see are police lights, firefighters, a nyad (boat) going up to each house and trying to find a way in. I've been living here for 15 years and I've never seen anything like it."

She said watching the waters rise was surreal, and Lawrence felt deeply for her neighbours, forced to leave their homes.

Maitai Valley Motor Camp manager Lynn Peacock said conditions were "pretty wild".

"The river has breached into the bottom of the camp," Peacock said. "I don't think anyone has seen it like this before."

Flooding had closed the road, catching out a few residents who would have to spend the night in town, she said. The rest of them were just waiting it out, Peacock said.

"There's nowhere to go, we're locked in. There's no point in panicking, we're just sitting tight, keeping an eye on things."

*More to come