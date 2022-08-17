Appeal for paddle sightings in search for missing kayaker on Lake Rotorua

Gregory Flavell, aged 18, has been missing since last Wednesday.

Police are appealing for sightings of a paddle belonging to missing kayaker Gregory Flavell on Lake Rotorua.

The search for Flavell, 18, has reached the one week mark, after he last went missing about 2.30pm Wednesday, while kayaking on the eastern side of Mokoia Island.

Police said earlier in the week the search is ongoing, but “nothing of interest has been located”.

The paddle is described as is a lightweight, black double-ended paddle with Kaituna written on it in red with white outlines.

Coastguard had been out searching on the lake on Wednesday and was expected to continue into Thursday.

Police had previously recovered Flavell’s orange and blue kayak and had appealed for the occupants of any vessel that left Mokoia Island on Wednesday between 2pm and 5pm to also get in touch with them

MATTHEW MARTIN/Waikato Times Search boats at Holdens Bay Reserve, on the eastern side of the lake.

A statement from Flavell’s whānau on Sunday evening said they wished to express “our huge appreciation” to all the services and many volunteers searching for him.

Flavell is Māori, about 1.8m tall, with shoulder-length wavy hair, and has a light moustache and a goatee, his family said.

He was wearing black cargo pants, a printed black long-sleeved T-shirt with the number 53 on the sleeve, and a dark blue beanie.

If you have seen or have any information about Flavell, contact police on 105 and quote job number P051519937.