'Insane' fire at scrap metal yard near shopping mall in Christchurch set to burn all night

A large fire with flames up to six storeys high has engulfed a scrap metal yard in Christchurch and 10 residents from nearby properties have been evacuated.

Fire crews were called to the fire at the National Steel scrap metal yard on Garlands Rd, Woolston, opposite boutique shopping mall, The Tannery, just before 8pm on Wednesday.

At 10.20pm Fenz Canterbury district manager David Stackhouse said about 55 firefighters were at the blaze. He anticipated they'd be there all night and throughout the day on Thursday.

“These types of fires historically take some time, there’s a pile 12-15 metres high, we’ve probably got 500 car bodies involved, they don’t go out until we can open it all up.”

He anticipated residents who had evacuated would be allowed to return in two hours.

Company managers were at the scene and confirmed there were no staff on site at the time the fire started, Stackhouse said.

“We’re having a significant impact on the fire, the intensity has dropped down quite a bit, but it’s still a very large fire. We have 55 firefighters committed and the resources in Christchurch are pretty stretched right now.”

Stackhouse said there were 14 fire trucks at the site but only 6 were being used in the operations, including two aerial appliances.

Supplied Flames and large plumes of smoke could be seen from across the city.

“When the trucks arrive they are just bringing staff power, because we just need guys and girls on the scene.”

He confirmed one pumping truck had “a problem” and could not be used.

“There’s one truck that...we’re getting someone to come out and have a look at it. It isn’t impacting on the fire at all.”

About 500 scrapped cars were on fire, and they were not yet sure what else.

A fuel depot was nearby, but Stackhouse was confident they had that protected.

Struan Purdie/Supplied The flames were up to six storeys high on Wednesday night.

Spectators who had gathered in the area to watch the blaze had caused some congestion.

Smoke was a "toxic hazard", so people in nearby properties were advised to stay indoors and keep their windows closed.

His request to the public: "Keep away, keep indoors and let us do our job."

Late on Wednesday night, Te Mana Ora issued a public health warning in relation to the smoke.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Matt Reid said exposure to smoke could worsen pre-existing health conditions such as asthma and heart disease.

“People affected by the smoke should close windows and doors, and reduce outdoor exercise,” he said.

Neighbouring resident Phil Campbell said his wife and two young children had gone to stay with other family for the night and he had a bag packed in case he needed to leave in a hurry.

He said he'd raised concerns in recent years about the amassing and crushing of cars on the site with Environment Canterbury, the city council and his former local MP Ruth Dyson, but nothing came of it.

Marshall St was zoned residential on one side, and industrial on the other - which seemed to mean a business could do anything there, he said. The family had had bits of cars blow into their front yard and "these types of operations are known for being fire hazards".

Supplied Emergency services were called to the blaze just before 8pm.

Lyttelton resident Roo Blackmore was driving to the city and stopped in Lane St, Woolston, to take a photo of the fire.

“The sky was black with twirling embers and smoke. You could feel the heat coming from it.”

Opawa resident Jack Fletcher said flames were five to six storeys high.

“It was the largest fire I’ve ever seen,” Fletcher said.

Loud banging and cracking could be heard outside the site.

One woman in the area described the blaze as "insane" and "like the end of times".

Crews were sent at 7.58pm in response to several cars on fire at the yard.

The fire had been elevated to a “fourth alarm” level, with the most severe being level six, he said.

Garlands Rd had been closed to traffic.

A nearby shelter for abandoned bull breed dogs evacuated eight dogs to the Christchurch City Council pound.

Director of Christchurch Bull Breed Rescue Abbey Van der Plas said she spotted the fire on a surveillance camera and headed to the site with her three young children.

“The fire was massive. You could feel the heat on our faces and there were constant explosions going off, I’m assuming car tyres, gas tanks, things like that and a tornado of thick black smoke.”

She arranged to take the dogs to the council pound on the way to the facility and met a group of volunteers there.

The dogs coped with the situation better than she expected.

“We’ve taken them all a meaty bone to the shelter so they are chilled out for the night with a warm bed and a meaty bone to chew on.”