Small town Lotto player wins $8.2 million

A Lotto player from Kaikōura has won $8.2 million in Powerball first division in Wednesday’s draw.

The winning ticket was sold at New World Kaikōura. The town has a population of roughly 2500.

The prize is made up of $8 million from Powerball and $200,000 from first division.

Wednesday’s winner is the 13th Powerball multi-millionaire of 2022, and the win comes just a fortnight after a player from Lower Hutt won $6.5m with Powerball first division.

Four other Lotto players will be celebrating after winning $200,000 in first division.

These tickets were sold at Sweet Lotto Centre in Auckland, The Bookshop and Lotto in Huntly, Countdown Kaiapoi and on MyLotto to a player in Hamilton.

Strike has rolled over and will be worth $500,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.

The biggest win this year was $28.1m on March 26, the ticket bought in Auckland.