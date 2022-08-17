Small town Lotto player wins $8.2 million
A Lotto player from Kaikōura has won $8.2 million in Powerball first division in Wednesday’s draw.
The winning ticket was sold at New World Kaikōura. The town has a population of roughly 2500.
The prize is made up of $8 million from Powerball and $200,000 from first division.
Wednesday’s winner is the 13th Powerball multi-millionaire of 2022, and the win comes just a fortnight after a player from Lower Hutt won $6.5m with Powerball first division.
READ MORE:
* Ashburton Lotto player wins $5.3 million with Powerball
* Christchurch Powerball player wins $5.2m
* Lotto: $8.2 million winner looking forward to making memories with family
Four other Lotto players will be celebrating after winning $200,000 in first division.
These tickets were sold at Sweet Lotto Centre in Auckland, The Bookshop and Lotto in Huntly, Countdown Kaiapoi and on MyLotto to a player in Hamilton.
Strike has rolled over and will be worth $500,000 on Saturday night.
Anyone who bought their ticket from the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.
The biggest win this year was $28.1m on March 26, the ticket bought in Auckland.