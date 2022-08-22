Endangered tūturiwhatu nesting in downtown Auckland construction zone

KiwiRail is taking measures to discourage endangered birds from nesting at its construction site.

Four native tūturiwhatu (dotterel) birds have been found by construction workers in a downtown Auckland construction zone.

There are only about 2500 tūturiwhatu left in Aotearoa, according to the Department of Conversation (DOC).

Last year, a pair of tūturiwhatu nested – and reared two chicks – alongside train tracks in Auckland’s Quay Park junction, said KiwiRail project engineer Kyle Yozin.

He said staff were now putting measures in place to stop the birds nesting there this season.

“They are in the middle of a busy and congested construction zone, so it’s really important we do all we can to protect them.”

“In this case, the best way protection measure was determined to be encouraging them to look for a new home – away from the network,” said Yozin.

Ecologist John Dowding said many tūturiwhatu in Auckland are being pushed from their beaches further inland.

“In recent decades, we have degraded the beaches around Auckland. We’ve taken away all the dunes, we built homes up to the beaches. There are cats and dogs everywhere,” he said.

SUPPLIED A cat has been captured taking a banded dotterel from a nest at South Bay, Kaikōura (first published October 2020).

Tūturiwhatu often settle on construction sites, because it mimics wide open dunes and sands, Dowding said.

“There really aren’t a lot of places for them in Auckland. They like clear land, so when the construction starts they have to move again,” he said.

On the Auckland railway tracks, one chick who had been separated from its parents was rescued, a Kiwi rail spokesperson said.

The bird, now named Takarangi, was released at Omaha beach in Auckland.

“While it’s challenging to work around them, everyone recognises the importance of caring for them and is determined to work together to solve this,” Yozin said.

KiwiRail KiwiRail worked with the Department of Conservation, Auckland Zoo and the local iwi on finding Takarangi a new home.

KiwiRail workers set up bunting and fencing to encourage the endangered birds to find a new home outside Auckland central, Yozin said.

“A reduction in open areas discourages the birds by making them feel more vulnerable to predators. Teams were closely watched by a pair of dotterels while preventative measures were installed,” he said.