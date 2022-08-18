Shots fired at east Auckland property overnight

No injuries have been reported after the shooting on Oran Avenue, Panmure

Police have confirmed a property in east Auckland was shot at on Wednesday night.

A spokesperson said police received reports at 10pm of gunshots fired at a property on Oran Rd, Panmure. No injuries have been reported.

Upon arrival, they found two windows had been damaged as a result, and those responsible had left the scene in a vehicle.

“There are no injuries to report, and no arrests have been made at this stage,” the spokesperson said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A Stuff photographer at the scene said there was no sign of armed police at the incident.

A Stuff photographer at the scene said there was no sign of armed police, and only one unit was present.

This comes following a shooting in Glen Innes five days earlier, at a property located 2km away from the Oran Rd address.

Armed police were guarding the property on Taniwha Rd on Saturday, a month after another shooting at the same house.

