A truck driver in south Auckland has died after colliding with another truck, police have confirmed.

A spokesperson said police are at the scene of a serious crash at a commercial premises on Ridge Rd, Pokeno.

The crash happened shortly before 8.30am.

“Sadly, one of the drivers has died at the scene,” the spokesperson said.

An investigation is under way and the Serious Crash Unit is at the scene.