Floodwaters leave Nelson street scoured out

A video taken on Thursday morning shows the damage in Devenish Place, Atawhai after a river of water and debris ran down it on Wednesday.

A Nelson street that turned into a river after a landslide blocked a culvert has been left deeply scoured and unuseable.

Devenish Place in Atawhai was one of many hit by heavy rain and flooding in the Nelson region, leading to the Maitai River breaking its banks in the city and slips and surface flooding.

Engineering geologist and resident Rob Hunter, from Terra Firma Engineering, documented the almost total destruction of his Atawhai street. On Thursday morning he said the blocked culvert had finally been cleared, redirecting the water from the street and revealing the extent of the damage.

“It’s completely fine, we’ve got power, freshwater supply is all on, [but] wastewater and stormwater is all broken for most houses.”

The road had been almost entirely scoured away up to 2-metres deep in some places, exposing (and breaking) wastewater pipes.

Hunter said the receding water had also exposed several confused eels.

rob hunter terra firma engineering/Supplied The damage in Devenish Place, Atawhai, north Nelson, on Thursday morning.

He said the local heroes of the hour were the Edridge contractors digger drivers, who were waiting on standby at the nearby Bayview development and leapt into action when the water broke over the street.

“As soon as the creek started coming down the road they came straight over,” Hunter said.

“There were so many rocks and things in the road, they just kept going up and down clearing it to stop the water coming up to the houses. The drivers did that all night long, so we could rest easy.”

Rob Hunter / Supplied Engineering Geologist Rob Hunter filmed a culvert blocked by a landslide causing a river down the road in Atawhai, Nelson. Developers from nearby are sending a digger to try to clear the blockage.

He said the community was sharing offers of support to their neighbours, but in the meantime people were mostly ok – if somewhat trapped.

“We’re all safe.”