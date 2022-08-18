The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, August 18

It's believed Abby was able to survive 60 days on her own body fat.

Dog, missing two months, found alive inside US cave

Jeff Bohnert had all but given up on seeing his poodle-hound mix again after she went missing in early June. Two months later, he got a text from a neighbour: People exploring a nearby cave found a dog. Could it be Abby?

Bohnert doubted it, but still curious, he went to the cave site near his rural US home in Missouri. That's when he saw the picture one of the rescuers took. "I said, 'that's my dog,'" Bohnert recalled in an interview with AP.

Making Abby's tale even more amazing is the fact that she's just weeks shy of turning 14. Yet somehow, she managed to survive nearly 60 days out on her own, apparently much or all of it in a barren, pitch-dark, 14C cave.

Abby and Bohnert's other dog, Summer, had been out playing on June 9 when only one of them returned home.

Almost two months later on August 6, Gerry Keene and a group of keen explorers had just entered the Berome Moore Cave, planning a day of exploring. One of the kids in the group ran ahead of the group and yelled back to his dad, "There's a dog in here."

"She was just lying there curled up in a ball," Keene recalled. "She lifted her head and looked at us but she didn't respond to verbal commands. She looked like she was pretty close to being done."

Keene enlisted the help of another caver who happened to be there, Rick Haley, who was trained in cave rescues. He retrieved a duffel bag and a blanket from his truck and helped the dog to safety.

It is thought Abby fell in a sinkhole or a hidden entrance. Haley said there were paw prints everywhere, indicating she initially tried to get out.

Elephant returns child's dropped shoe in heartwarming video

When a little child in eastern China dropped her shoe in the elephant enclosure, the parents must have thought it was a lost cause.

That is until a 25-year-old male elephant named Shan Mai walked over and picked up the shoe with his trunk.

People at the Shandiao Wild Animal Nature Reserve watched on in excitement as the elephant reached up and extended his trunk to the viewing platform to return it.

In return, a treat was quickly dished out to Shan Mai for a job well done.

Julie Frank Mackey/Washington Post Serena Stoneberg Lipari on her August 5 wedding day with, from left, Sue Stoneberg McCarthy, Sharon Larson Frank, Eleanor Larson Milton, Julie Frank Mackey, Jean Milton Ellis and Carol Milton Zmuda. They wore the same dress on their wedding days.

Brides in this family have worn the same gown for 72 years

One dress, eight weddings. Adele Larson Stoneberg tried on a white satin wedding gown at a department store in downtown Chicago and decided the gown, which cost US$100 (NZ$157), was the one.

It was perfect for a bride in 1950, and as it turned out, a few decades after that.

First, Stoneberg loaned it to her two sisters for their weddings. Then, as the years went on, her daughter and three nieces asked if they could wear it as they walked down the aisle.

And this month - 72 years after Stoneberg tied the knot at Ebenezer Lutheran Church - her granddaughter Serena Stoneberg Lipari wore the same dress in the same Chicago church for her wedding on August 5.

"There was no question that I would become the eighth bride to wear the dress," Lipari, 27, said about the long-sleeved gown with a floor-length train, high collar and tiny elegant buttons down the back.

Lipari's grandmother is now deceased, but relatives in the pews included an aunt, her great-aunts and several cousins who had taken their own turn wearing Adele's classic gown.

BROOK SABIN/STUFF If you were recently up the Sky Tower and heard blood-chilling screams, it was someone on Auckland's newest ride.

A terrifying new ride lets you slide off the Sky Tower

Thanks to a unique virtual reality experience you can slide off New Zealand's tallest building.

Complete with a moving platform, seatbelt and headset, participants are given a short countdown before they are shot out the side of the Sky Tower.

The VR headset allows ride-goers to experience a detailed view above Auckland, with the Harbour Bridge off to the left and a packed Queen Street down below.

The slide has two tracks: the "normal" slide or the "fast" one.

SAM FELSTEAD Billy the cat jumped on Sam Felstead and started meowing after she had a heart attack in her sleep.

Cat ‘saved’ owners life after a heart attack

A UK woman believes her cat saved her life by waking her up while she was having a heart attack.

Sam Felstead told the BBC she would have died in her sleep if it wasn't for the uncharacteristic behaviour of Billy, who leapt on her and started meowing, something Felstead said he doesn't normally do.

After waking up and being unable to move her right side, Felstead got her mother to help her to the hospital.

Cat behaviour expert Lucy Holie told the BBC that Billy's reactions could have been because of a change in Felstead's behaviour.

"It could be that the fact he jumped on her and was meowing was a sign of his anxiety," she said.

"I do believe he probably did save her life, because that's what enabled her to get medical help, but I wouldn't go down the route of saying he did it on purpose. It was him reacting to the situation."

Hoile added that cats can pick up on owners sweating more, moving differently from normal, making noises, being distressed during sleep, or even changes in her smell.

"I was wet through with sweat so maybe that's what he sensed," said Felstead.