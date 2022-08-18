Police respond to firearms incident in central Palmerston North

One person has been taken into custody after police responded to a firearms incident in Palmerston North.

A police media spokesperson said they received a report of a firearm possibly being sighted and police had been dispatched.

A member of the public told Stuff they saw armed police outside the Main Street entrance to the Downtown shopping complex just before 4pm on Thursday.

Shortly after, at around 4.15pm, another witness said they saw about eight youths being “patted down” by police outside Paper Plus on The Square, between Main and Church streets.

People were still able to enter shops in the vicinity and no one had been evacuated.

Just after 5pm police said one person was taken into custody and inquiries into the incident were ongoing.