Firefighters' strike: Five incidents not attended by fire service during walkout

NZPFU firefighters in Central Auckland talk about why they're taking strike action.

Fire and Emergency NZ was unable to attend five incidents during an hour-long strike on Friday, as about 2000 firefighters stepped away from their stations.

Between 11am and midday, members of the Professional Firefighters Union stood at major traffic intersections, picketing to demand better working conditions from Fire and Emergency NZ.

Have you been affected by the strike? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

Before the strike, Fire and Emergency said it would continue to answer 111 calls, but asked people in urban areas, which are primarily served by career firefighters, to remain “extra vigilant” during the strike.

READ MORE:

* Cheat Sheet: What you need to know about the firefighters' strike

* Fire and Emergency 'playing the odds' with public safety, union says

* The sometimes difficult pairing of family life and a career in the fire service

* Inside the day-to-day workings of New Zealand's busiest firehouse



Later on Friday, Fire and Emergency deputy national commander Brendan Nally said there were 22 fire calls across the country during the strike, including 12 in the main urban areas covered primarily by career firefighters.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland City Fire Station firefighters were met with honks of support from passing cars as they left the station.

"I am pleased to say all 111 for fire calls were answered and we responded to serious emergencies as we said we would.

"Volunteer crews responded to these incidents as is usual when career crews are unavailable.”

He added it was “fortunate” there were no serious fires or other emergencies during the strike.

However, Auckland union president Terry Bird understood five incidents firefighters were typically called to were not attended.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Firefighters at the Auckland City Fire Station prepare to walk off the job for the one-hour strike.

That included two medical events and a fire alarm at a power substation in the Wellington region.

It was likely the medical incidents would have been dealt with by St John Ambulance or Wellington Free Ambulance, Bird said.

Better pay, increased staffing levels, better firefighting equipment and increased mental health support are among the union’s demands.

The strike came as emergency services in parts of New Zealand were being kept busy with stormy weather, with severe weather warnings in place across most central, upper and western regions.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff NZPFU president Clark Townsley worked the night shift before the strike. “I’m knackered”.

Auckland-based secretary for the union Martin Campbell said adverse weather conditions would not impact plans.

"The strike is still going full steam ahead."

The union’s Wellington president Clark Townsley said members would remain at jobs they were attending at 11am.

“No one would leave a person half cut out of a car.”

Clark Townsley, of the NZPFU, says he's worried the issues facing firefighters will result in deaths.

Many rural areas, especially in the South Island, are staffed entirely by volunteer firefighters so were largely unaffected.

FENZ’s Nally previously said contingency plans were in place to enable the organisation to attend call-outs, but would not elaborate on those.

He warned: “With fewer firefighters and 111 communication centre dispatchers than usual, our responses may be delayed.”

People should check their smoke alarms are working, have an evacuation plan in place and only call 111 for fire if there was a genuine emergency, he said.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF The strike is going ahead despite emergency services across New Zealand being busy with wild weather call-outs. (Pictured is a fallen tree on SH6 in Blenheim)

“Volunteers in urban areas will respond from their own stations in their own trucks to help as they do regularly when there are multiple emergencies at one time.”

He said it was disappointing the union went ahead with the strike, as Fire and Emergency had asked to take the matter to the Employment Relations Authority for facilitated bargaining and to call off the strike in the meantime.

"We and the [union] have been bargaining in good faith for more than 12 months for a new collective agreement.”

However, mediation had “broken down” and the two organisations were at a stalemate.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Higher pay, increased staffing and better firefighting equipment are some of the union’s demands.

Bird, from the union, said Fire and Emergency had not listened and the strike was a last resort.

He thought there would have been some “genuine dialogue” to forge an agreement and prevent the strike, but the strike was the “only tool we’ve been left with”.

“[Fire and Emergency] have been rolling the dice with firefighters’ safety every day and today they're rolling the dice of the public’s safety.

“We really didn't think we'd have to [strike].”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Fire and Emergency NZ assured the public it would continue to answer 111 calls during the strike.

Morale was high among firefighters gathered at the Auckland City Fire Station on Friday morning, however firefighters were serious about their mission.

“We’re here for people on their worst days. We need to have the best equipment available [and] the best trained staff to be there for them,” Ringo Harwood, a firefighter of 50 years, said.

Ali Rodger, who began his firefighting career in London and moved to New Zealand 17 years ago, said firefighters needed support to protect the public.

“It's not nice holding a 4-week-old baby who’s dying and then being expected to carry on like nothing has happened.”

Logan Savory/Stuff About 60 Invercargill firefighters took part in the strike.

“I work with my brothers. I've lost a couple who decided the only out was to take their own lives.”

In Invercargill, about 60 career firefighters were joined by members of the public as they walked off the job.

Station union secretary and station officer Aaron Ramsey said the decision to strike was not taken lightly.

In Palmerston North, about 60 career and volunteer firefighters were joined by over 100 supporters as they left the station on Cook St and marched around the central business district.

Union members took part in a partial strike in June, when they refused to undertake certain administration duties.

Further strikes are planned for August 26, September 2 and 9.

Juan Zarama Perini Firefighters in Wellington demand better work conditions.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hamilton's firefighters strike on Angelsea St.

Rhyva van Onselen/Stuff Local students perform a haka to striking firefighters outside the Christchurch City Fire Station.

Stuff Timaru firefighters take part in the strike.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff From left, Barclay Fenwick (11), Moss Fenwick (4) and Sylvie Fenwick (9) show their support in Timaru.

Bill Hickman/Stuff PPTA members Lauren Strange and Paul Stevens were at FENZ headquarters in Wellington to show their support for the striking firefighters on Friday.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Palmerston North firefighters and their supporters brace the rain during a march through the CBD.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Quake the dog was in on the strike in Auckland.

Rhyva van Onselen/Stuff Christchurch City Fire Station firefighters take to the streets.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Nelson firefighters make their way along Rutherford St.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Firefighters strike in Palmerston North.