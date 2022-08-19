Firefighters' strike: Union members to walk off the job over pay, staffing levels

Auckland central's fire station is one of the busiest in the country, and firefighters there say the challenges they face could soon have an impact on the public.

About 2000 firefighters will step away from their stations on Friday morning for an hour-long strike.

Between 11am and midday, members of the Professional Firefighters Union will head to major traffic intersections, where they will be picketing to demand better working conditions from Fire and Emergency NZ.

Fire and Emergency has assured it will continue to answer 111 calls.

“However, we do ask the public in urban areas, primarily served by career firefighters, to remain extra vigilant during this strike hour,” deputy national commander Brendan Nally said.

Better pay, increased staffing levels, better firefighting equipment and increased mental health support are among the union’s demands.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Career firefighters will walk away from the job for an hour from 11am on Friday.

The strike comes as emergency services in parts of New Zealand are being kept busy with stormy weather, with severe weather warnings in place across most central, upper and western regions.

The one-hour strike is the first of its kind in New Zealand and will impede on the fire service’s ability to respond to medical events and less serious incidents, such as fire alarm activations where there is no evidence of a fire, small rubbish fires, animal rescues and for traffic management.

Auckland-based secretary for the union Martin Campbell said adverse weather conditions would not impact plans.

"The strike is still going full steam ahead."

Anthony Phelps/STUFF The strike is going ahead despite emergency services across New Zealand being busy with wild weather call-outs. (Pictured is a fallen tree on SH6 in Blenheim)

When asked if firefighters would still attend incidents, for example, where people were trapped in flood waters, Campbell said: “During the strike, career firefighters will not be at their fire stations, so they will not be deployed to anything”.

Many rural areas, especially in the South Island, are staffed entirely by volunteer firefighters who will not be striking.

Nally previously said contingency plans were in place to enable Fire and Emergency to attend call-outs, but would not elaborate on those.

He warned: “With fewer firefighters and 111 communication centre dispatchers than usual, our responses may be delayed.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Higher pay, increased staffing and better firefighting equipment are some of the union’s demands.

People should check that their smoke alarms are working, have an evacuation plan in place and only call 111 for fire if there is a genuine emergency, he said.

“Volunteers in urban areas will respond from their own stations in their own trucks to help as they do regularly when there are multiple emergencies at one time.”

He said it was disappointing the union was going ahead with the strike, as Fire and Emergency had asked to take the matter to the Employment Relations Authority for facilitated bargaining and to call off the strike in the meantime.

"We and the [union] have been bargaining in good faith for more than 12 months for a new collective agreement.”

However, mediation had “broken down” and the two organisations were at a stalemate.

Union members took part in a partial strike in June, when they refused to undertake certain administration duties. Further strikes are planned for August 26, September 2 and 9.