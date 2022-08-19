Toy gun behind armed police callout in central Palmerston North

Police rushed to central Palmerston North on Thursday are reports a young person had a firearm.

A teenager totting a toy gun appears to have been the spark for a swarm of armed police in Palmerston North.

One person was taken into custody after a number of armed police officers responded to a firearms incident near The Square and Church St at 4pm on Thursday.

Manawatū police tactical prevention manager Joe Salisbury said police spoke with a group of young people aged between 10 and 15 years old, after responding to reports of a young person had a firearm.

A 15-year-old boy admitted he had a toy gun which he had discarded before police arrived. He was referred to youth aid and taken home.

READ MORE:

* Wanted man in custody following a cross-region manhunt

* Hunt continues for wanted gunman who lead police on chase across Manawatū

* Police called on boy for shooting toy gun at Northland school



Salisbury said no further action was required, and there was no information to suggest the matter was linked to any previous incidents.

About 30 teens assaulted food court staff and damaged and stole property at the nearby Downtown mall on August 9. One person was arrested and referred to youth aid.

On Thursday’s incident, Salisbury said police treated any report of a firearm extremely seriously and would respond appropriately.

He thanked members of the public who were diligent in reporting the matter to police.