The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, August 19

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

Meet Oakley, the 'Tom Cruise of the dog world'

Oakley is part of The American Academy of Canine Water Rescue and helps save people in distress.

The young Newfoundland helps her owner George with water rescues in their area.

READ MORE:

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, August 18

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, August 17

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, August 16



George explains how he uses Oakley as ‘the energy’ when they have to save people who are far from shore.

Watch the adorable video above of this amazing four-legged hero.

Toddler saves life of elderly woman while playing with bubbles

A toddler in the United States is being credited for helping find a woman who had been missing for four days.

Ethan, 1, was playing in the garden with bubbles while his mother Brittany Moore kept an eye on him.

Ethan and his dogs chased the bubbles to a fence when he noticed a pair of feet in the woods.

“I went over there and was like, ‘What do you see buddy?’ and he pointed and said, ‘Feet’,” Moore recalled.

Moore saw the woman’s feet and called for help. First responders arrived and realised it was Nina Lipscomb, 82, who had been missing for four days.

Lipscomb, who has early-stage Alzheimer's, was alive but disoriented. She is now recovering at home.

The Lipscomb and Moore families are now forever connected, thanks to a toddler’s walk in his garden.

Elephant returns a child’s shoe from zoo enclosure

Watch the amazing moment an elephant in Eastern China returned a child’s shoe after it fell into the zoo enclosure.

The pet Cockatoo that calls all women ‘Barbara’

Chris the cockatoo has a very unusual quirk. He calls all the women he meets Barbara.

Once he met his ‘grandmother’ Barbara, he became obsessed with her.

Bat DNA surprises researchers in Christchurch

Davidson-Watts Ecology A long-tailed bat prepares for take-off (File photo)

Endangered native bats may be living in north Christchurch, a new study has found.

Evidence of the long-tailed bat​ (pekapeka-tou-roa)​ was detected in water samples taken from the Styx River catchment using a technique called “environmental DNA”​ (eDNA), similar to finding evidence of Covid-19 in wastewater.

“Detecting the bat DNA here in Christchurch is quite a surprise,” said Professor Jon Harding,​ a fresh water ecologist at the University of Canterbury who was involved with the research.

Bethany Baker,​ conservation projects co-ordinator​ at Pūharakekenui​ Styx Living Laboratory Trust, which conducted the research, said the long-tailed bat is a ‘nationally critical species’ and was not known to have been in the area.

The last observations of the bats in Christchurch date to 1885, when they were observed roosting under the wooden bridges across the Avon River, according to DOC.