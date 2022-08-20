Five of the best things said when Simon Bridges talked with Petra Bagust

Petra Bagust, now 50, tells Simon Bridges she's choosing not to distract or divert from ageing, and is instead "hopping into the driver's seat" of life and setting herself "up for success for the next season."

Generally Famous is proudly brought to you by Trade Depot

Self-confessed “people junkie” Petra Bagust is the guest on the latest edition of Generally Famous, Stuff’s brilliant new long-form interview podcast hosted by Simon Bridges.

In a revealing conversation, the “former broadcaster”, podcaster and media chaplain chats about turning 50, perceptions, menopause and why she's more than okay about going grey.

She also talks candidly about her time on Breakfast.

Below are five key quotes from Bagust’s side of the chat. The full interview is available at stuff.co.nz/generallyfamous. You can find and follow the show on any podcast app.

READ MORE:

* Petra Bagust at 50: 'embracing ageing is a power move'

* Petra Bagust found hosting TVNZ's Breakfast 'profoundly diminishing'

* Five of the best things said when Simon Bridges talked with Lucy Blakiston



‘I thought, the day I go grey I’m no longer able to be on the telly’

Bagust tells Bridges that now, at 50, she’s choosing not to distract or divert from ageing, and is “hopping into the driver’s seat” of life and setting herself “up for success for the next season”.

For her, embracing ageing is “a life-giving power move”.

LAWRENCE SMITH “Former broadcaster”, podcaster and media chaplain, Petra Bagust chats with Simon Bridges about turning 50, perceptions, menopause and why she's more than okay about going grey.

Dyeing your hair from grey was originally about “emancipation”, she says, because “you could look younger and relevant, and you weren’t written off as old or elderly or past it”.

However, today there’s a “silver sisters revolution”, and Bagust, who hosts her own podcast, Grey Areas, is glad to be part of it.

‘The thing I do not get about this is that we are all going there’

Bridges and Bagust talk more widely about European-Western-style society’s impression of ageing, with Bagust noting that the universality of getting old makes dismissive attitudes all the more baffling.

“Like if you’re ableist or racist, you’re not going to change your ethnicity, or you’re not going to potentially become unable-bodied,” she says. “But everybody who is lucky enough gets older, so how we treat our elders now is how we are asking to be treated.”

‘It’s not that a woman becomes deficient and broken and sick …’

Another hot-button ageing topic they dive into is menopause - with Bridges asking what men can do to help (listening and asking questions is key, she says) and Bagust talking about how we are “de-taboo-ifying” this key period in a woman’s life.

“It is a natural transition. It’s not that a woman becomes deficient and broken and sick, it’s that we go through a significant life change that has physiological as well as psychological, emotional and mental impacts.”

‘It wasn’t a comfortable fit’

Bagust spoke candidly about her time co-hosting TVNZ’s Breakfast. She quit 10 years ago, ending an 18-year run as a TV regular.

“I was getting up at 4am - lots of people do it - but I was a young mum, I had young children … I didn’t come from TVNZ, I didn’t come via journalism, I wasn’t really truly one of the team…

LAWRENCE SMITH For Petra Bagust, embracing ageing is “a life-giving power move”.

“It was the highest I’d ever been paid, the most often I’d ever been on telly, the most profile I had, possibly the most free stuff, but I was the poorest I’ve ever been.

“I was psychologically, emotionally and physically poor… I was in the wrong place.”

‘It’s a great addition to my life, it expands my world view’

Bagust explains that learning te reo Māori allows her to be a “more whole human”.

Asked if she’s fluent, she replies “not at all” but says she adds kupu to her vocabulary as often as possible. Her commitment to ongoing learning is nine out of 10 and her appreciation is 10.

Generally Famous marks a fresh chapter in Simon Bridges' life. Expect the unexpected as, each week, he talks to a generally famous - but always interesting guest - about life, love and what makes them tick. To listen to the full interview, go to stuff.co.nz/generallyfamous. You can follow the show at Apple, Spotify and all the other podcast apps. New episodes are available from 5am every Wednesday.