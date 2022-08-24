Government pays $2.6m to debt collectors to chase unpaid fees as final MIQs close

A plane from Sydney touched down in Auckland on February 28, the first of a number of flights from Australia since the need to go through MIQs for vaccinated Kiwis was lifted. (Video first published on February 28, 2022)

The government has paid $2.6 million to debt collection agencies to chase after unpaid managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) bills as the final facilities shut their doors.

In total, 56,901 invoices, totalling nearly $217 million, have been sent to MIQ guests since the system was announced by Jacinda Ardern on April 9, 2020.

Hundreds of thousands of Kiwis used the MIQ system to return home during the pandemic.

Christchurch’s last MIQ facility closed at the beginning of July and the final four MIQ hotels are set to close by the end of August.

The final three facilities in Auckland, Holiday Inn, Jet Park, and Waipuna hotels, finished operating as MIQ hotels on June 26 and were handed back to the hotel owners on July 29 after a decommissioning and refurbishment process.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Rydges Hotel was one of the Auckland region’s many MIQ facilities.

Most of the total fees, $181m, had been repaid, data released under the Official Information Act showed.

That left about $35m outstanding.

MIQ rates for New Zealand citizens and residence class visa holders from November 2021 were $1610​ for the first person in a room, $460​ for each additional adult and $230​ for each additional child for a single room.

While a 14-day exercise, the rate was $3100 for the mandatory stay for a single occupant. Additional adults in a room were charged $950, and additional children were charged $475. Children under the age of 3 were free.

For temporary visa holders, from March 2021, the fees were $5520 for the first person in a room, $2990 for an additional adult and $1610 for an additional child in the same room.

However, people could apply to have those fees waived for a number of reasons, including financial hardship and compassionate grounds.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Defence Force staff at Novotel Ellerslie in Auckland. Members of the armed forces were called in to help run MIQs during the pandemic.

To August 15, about half of the 19,554 fee wavier applications had been accepted by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, which ran MIQ.

In July, the ministry apologised after debt collectors Milton and Graham chased a Kiwi pilot for supposedly unpaid MIQ fees.

The man had paid them, but MBIE hadn’t updated its system and informed the debt collectors, the government agency said in a statement.

“MIQ are processing a large volume of invoices and payments and we’re committed to resolving issues as soon as possible, unfortunately in this case that didn’t happen as soon it should have,” a spokesperson said at the time.

MBIE revealed in March that since it took over management in July 2020, it had spent $1.26b on hotel accommodation, transport, security, MIQ unit staff and invoicing guests.