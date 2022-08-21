Two Auckland pedestrians seriously injured after hit by cars within a day

A statement from a police spokesperson said emergency services attended the scene of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian

Two pedestrians have been seriously injured after being hit by cars within almost a 12-hour period on Auckland's North Shore.

The first incident happened in Albany around 10pm on Saturday and a person was rushed to hospital in a serious condition.

Police said emergency services were called to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian near the intersection of the Albany Highway and Oteha Valley Rd.

The road was closed while the incident was investigated, with diversions put in place.

A second incident was in Takapuna, where a pedestrian was hit by a car on Taharoto Rd at 10.12am on Sunday.

The pedestrian was checked by ambulance staff at the scene, initial indications were they were seriously injured.