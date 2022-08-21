Auckland firefighters attend well-involved house fire in Morningside

At least five fire units were in attendance shortly after 7am.

Residents in central Auckland’s Morningside were awoken to the smell of smoke on Sunday morning, as a house fire was attended by multiple fire units.

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed six fire trucks were in attendance shortly after 7am, as a house on Western Springs Rd billowed smoke.

Emergency services, including police and St John Ambulance were also in attendance.

A police spokesperson said they were advised of a house fire on Western Springs Road at 7.20am, with one person being treated for smoke inhalation.

“Fortunately it looks like all occupants of the house are out safely,” they said.

A neighbour who lives nearby said she could smell smoke from her home, but thought somebody was using their fireplace.

“I came outside and saw the smoke coming down the road,” she said.

“I really feel for the owners, the house looks completely wrecked.”