The day after Paloma Serville dragged a 'lifeless' man out of burning house, she walked off the job

Paloma Serville discovered a man in a house fire and saved his life. The next day, she walked off the job on strike.

Paloma Serville felt intense relief when the man she’d dragged from a smoke-filled room started coming to on his front lawn.

The Hamilton firefighter worries the outcome could have been fatal if the event occurred the next day during national industrial action.

“Initially I thought he was dead, he was lifeless,” Serville said in an interview days after the rescue and the work her fire crew and medics did to resuscitate the man.

While she’d helped revive people using CPR before, it was the first time she had actually pulled someone from a fire, contributing to their life being saved.

“That’s why you join,” said Serville, 31, who’s been a firefighter for four years.

The house where the fire occurred had no smoke alarms, meaning it was up to the neighbours to alert firefighters.

Serville applauds them, saying the man could have died if he hadn’t been rescued promptly.

She’s also keen to point out that could have been the case if the event had occurred during last Friday’s hour-long industrial action.

“If this call had happened the next day, when we walked off station, this job could have had a different outcome.”

The Professional Firefighters Union is pushing for better pay, increased staffing levels, better firefighting equipment and increased mental health support.

When Serville and her crew arrived, it turned out the fire was confined to one room. At first, she couldn’t get in because the door would only open a short distance.

She aimed her hose in and doused the fire, then searched with a thermal imaging camera for signs of life. She couldn’t find any.

She pushed her way in, doing another sweep with the camera. She still couldn’t find anyone.

But she pulled back a blanket on the floor and found a man lying very still – he was the only person in the house at the time.

She dragged him out to the front lawn thinking he was dead. Then she and colleagues started CPR and first aid.

“Shortly after, he came to. Then St John took over.”

Subsequently, she had heard the man had some burns “but will otherwise make a full recovery, walking and talking”.

Serville said that’s very satisfying: “This is what we train for. It’s amazing to put it into practice”.

On whether an incident like this highlights the risks of firefighters taking strike action, Serville said she and her colleagues feel so strongly about their industrial claims that this is where they have been pushed to for themselves and for the wider community.

“Every firefighter in New Zealand doesn’t find it easy to walk off.”

The ones she knows were quite emotional about it.

The single mother, one of two females at Hamilton city central station, said she earns only $2 more than the minimum wage when she’s on ordinary time, has no work-provided medical insurance, is exposed to toxins and faces equipment failures.

“Ultimately, we serve our community but we don’t want to put ourselves at [unnecessary] risk any more.”