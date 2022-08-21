Nelson floods: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern arrives to address civil defence workers

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is greeted by Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese at the Emergency Operations Centre in Richmond.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has arrived in Nelson to address civil defence workers.

Ardern arrived on Sunday night and went straight to the Nelson Tasman Civil Defence emergency operations centre to speak to emergency services following the widespread flooding that has affected the top of the South Island since Wednesday.

She praised the civil defence workers for their hard work and acknowledged the trauma that can come with their line of work.

“I wanted to come and acknowledge all of you, including your leadership, at a local level.”

Frances Chin/Stuff Prime Minister brought two bags of chocolater for the workers.

Ardern said she wanted to come in person as the numbers on paper never tell the story.

“The number you’ve had of red stickered, yellow stickered, the number of evacuations - behind every number is a family that has had an extraordinarily stressful experience, that doesn’t necessarily know what is going to happen with their home in the long term.”

Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty has also returned to the region after initially assessing damage on Thursday. The pair are expected to visit some of the headquarters set up to help the residents of the 500-plus houses directly affected to see how the Government can best support them.

“It’s been just brutal for them,’’ she said.

“You can see the double whammy here of the fact they have been dealing with the flooding as well as the slips,” She said with more wet weather forecast it was important to make sure the recovery starts, but also that people remained safe.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Clouston Terrace resident Mary Willett said her evacuation-by-firefighter experience was "fantastic".

Ardern said it had been a winter of really dramatic weather events. She asked the workers to pass on her thanks to their families who may not have seen them much recently. She also brought two bags full of chocolate to give the workers “a little energy to help get you through”.