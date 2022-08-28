Museum's golden addition - but who is 'The Blind Woman of Taupō'?

Charles Frederick Goldie's painting "The Blind Woman of Taupō" has been loaned to the Taupō Museum.

A private benefactor has loaned Taupō’s museum an almost priceless painting to display for the next five years – but who is the kuia pictured in Charles Frederick Goldie's "The Blind Woman of Taupō"?

The painting, produced in the 1930s by the legendary artist, is now on display in the museum’s wharenui (meeting house) Te Aroha o Rongoheikume and will sit next to portraits of Ngāti Tūwharetoa chiefs Te Werahiko (Haukino) and Rutene Te Uamairangi Rahui of Ōpepe, painted in 1908 by notable artist and Taupō identity Thomas Ryan.

The new exhibit, called Goldie and Ryan, opened this month and museum staff are keen to find out who the woman in the painting was and are hoping locals can identify her.

Speaking at the official opening, Taupō District Council events and venues manager Steve Giles said “there aren’t too many better work days than this”.

“We have the privilege as a team to be part of the guardianship or kaitiakitanga of the treasured Goldie taonga,” he said.

Goldie’s work concentrated on elderly rangatira (chiefs) with moko (tattoo), preserving the so-called “noble relics of a noble race”.

In 1901, Goldie visited Rotorua where his friend and fellow artist Thomas Ryan was operating ferry services.

Ryan’s wife, Mary Wharepapa, helped Goldie with his subjects and persuaded a number of Te Arawa and Ngāti Tūwharetoa models to sit for him.

However, it is not known who the woman was, or if she was from Rotorua or Taupō.

Supplied/Waikato Times Taupō District Council events and venues manager Steve Giles speaks at the opening of the Goldie and Ryan display.

The existence of Ryan’s Tūwharetoa chief paintings was not known by relatives until the portraits were shown on the TV show Te Karere when they were to be auctioned off at the International Art Centre in Auckland in the eraly 1990s.

Eraita Ann Clarke and Hinetemoa Walker of Taupō, granddaughters of Rutene Rahui, recognised his distinctive spiral moko and contacted the auction house which agreed to wait until they could find the money to buy them.

The Ōpepe Farm Trust stepped up and bought the portraits, and in 1995 the paintings were welcomed back to the district by the Ōpepe trustees and descendants of both Te Werahiko and Rutene.

They were then entrusted to the museum so it could look after the artworks correctly.

Giles said credit had to go to all those involved in getting Goldie’s artwork together with Ryan’s at the museum.

“We owe a great debt of thanks to the donors. Thank you for sharing your gift with us and the community.”

For conservation reasons, only one of Ryan’s paintings will be displayed at a time and they will be swapped every six months.

The Goldie and Ryan exhibition is now open to the public and can be seen between 10am and 4.30pm every day and entry is free for locals.