Private videos could hold crucial information for scrapyard fire investigation

Woolston resident Phil Campbell says he'd raised concerns about the amassing and crushing of cars at the National Steel site with Environment Canterbury, the city council and his former local MP Ruth Dyson, but nothing came of it.

A group of people are believed to be responsible for starting a scrapyard fire in Christchurch last week, police say CCTV footage from the scene can only go so far to identify them.

Officers now want anyone with their own photos or images taken at the time to come forward, as they could hold crucial information.

A blaze broke out at a scrap metal yard in Woolston about 8pm last Wednesday, taking until mid-afternoon on Friday for firefighters to fully extinguish it.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Fire and Emergency staff fought the blaze at the National Steel scrap metal yard on Garlands Road in Woolston for nearly two days.

Detective Sergeant Varnam said police were following several lines of inquiry, but photos or videos taken of the fire or near the scrap metal yard by people at the time could offer crucial insights.

“As part of our ongoing inquiries we are keen to see any of those images that people can supply us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 105, or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. The reference file number is 220822/8276.