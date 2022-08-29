South Waikato heads cap in hand to Parliament

A delegation of South Waikato iwi, council, community and business representatives is heading to Parliament to draw attention to “multigenerational inequalities” in the district and to advocate for long term co-investment in the region.

South Waikato district mayor Jenny Shattock said the delegation would not be asking for handouts, “but greater collaboration between Government agencies and local stakeholders”.

She said the small district, with a population of about 25,500, was achieving remarkable growth, but was still the fifth most deprived community in New Zealand.

“Delivering enduring change cannot be achieved through short term funding,” Shattock said.

“We are keen to have Government support for expedited processes, consents and other non-cash incentives.”

The delegation will meet with MPs at Parliament to showcase growth, opportunities and products from the district next Wednesday, August 31, and will be supported by the South Waikato’s members of Parliament - newly appointed Speaker Adrian Rurawhe, MP for Te Tai Hauāuru, and Louise Upston, MP for Taupō.

Shattock said new multi-million-dollar projects being built in the South Waikato include the Ofi dairy processing facility in Tokoroa, Better Eggs’ free-range forest farm - set to become the country’s largest egg producer - the 254-villa Putāruru Country Estate retirement village and the South Waikato Trades Training Centre in Tokoroa.

Matthew Martin/Stuff South Waikato district mayor Jenny Shattock will lead a delegation to Parliament next week.

“We are delivering growth. Our challenge is to ensure it benefits all.

“Only a true partnership between Government, council and iwi can achieve the change MPs came into politics to deliver,” she said.

South Waikato is also home to existing industries including Oji Fibre Solutions’ Kinleith mill, Fonterra’s Lichfield facility, and Waratah, a world-leading developer and supplier of mechanised wood harvesting machinery.

South Waikato Pacific Islands Community Services Trust chief executive Akarere Henry said the Pacific people of South Waikato were resilient and had contributed significantly to the growth and development of the community.

Supplied SWIFT chief executive Amanda Hema is part of the delegation looking for more support from the Government.

“We aspire to realise the moemoea (dreams) of our tupuna through partnerships with sustainable investment.”

Other South Waikato community groups such as the Raukawa Charitable Trust, South Waikato Investment Fund Trust (SWIFT), Momentum Waikato, the Generation Programme, Impact Hub Waikato, Trinity Lands, Pokaiwhenua Catchment Group and the Halo Charitable Trust would also be represented.

SWIFT chief executive Amanda Hema said it was an exciting time for the South Waikato district.

“We’re growing at a rapid rate, and we are delighted to support this new era of development for our community.

“Being able to showcase that growth and vibrancy to decision makers and potential partners is critical to ensuring the momentum continues and that our community benefits from opportunities as they present themselves.”

Shattock said the South Waikato’s strategic advantages for business include its central location with strong road and rail links to the Golden Triangle of Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga.

“Companies appreciate we are a business-friendly local authority that is actively investing in infrastructure to facilitate the establishment and relocation of businesses.”

Other companies joining the South Waikato delegation to Parliament are integrated logistics provider Lincoln Logistics and worm composting company MyNoke.

“The organisations here are delivering local place-based solutions. The scale, scope, and impact of these is only constrained by the availability of funding,” she said.