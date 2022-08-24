Anger and fear as Sanson becomes drop zone for joyride car fires

Torched cars are leaving residents in a Manawatū village shaken, and a mayor seething.

Just before 2am on Monday, residents in Sanson were woken by a loud crackling and the sight of large bright flames emitting from a car in the middle of Grace St.

Firefighters rushed to put out the blaze, and clear the street, but the wreck remains a source of heated frustration in the neighbourhood.

It is not the first stolen car to be burnt-out in the village. A vehicle was abandoned and torched near Sanson Cemetery over the weekend of September 6-7.

READ MORE:

* 'Rotten', 'horrific': Rotorua councillor, MP weigh in over besieged street

* Fear lives could be lost as serial arsonist hits Northland town of Ahipara

* Hamilton cops called in to reassure keyboard worriers over Facebook crime fears



Residents and community leaders are increasingly concerned about stolen car joyrides that end in flames.

Bulls fire chief Brian Carter said such blazes had become prevalent, “something kids do for kicks these days”.

“Such incidents are common during weekends when the youth goes out for joyrides.

“They speed and skid. When they finish destroying the car, they leave it in any blind corner of the village. This time [on Monday], they put it on fire for the joy of it.”

R Polkinghorne/Supplied Grace St awakens to unwelcome alarm. Stolen cars are being torched “for the joy of it” says Bulls fire chief Brian Carter.

Resident Kristi Whittaker said she was terrified to see the car burning so close to people’s homes on Monday.

“At 1.48am, my son heard a popping sound. It sounded like timber snapping. We thought cows were trying to break through fences. We rushed out and saw flames...

“It seemed unusual to us as it was parked right in the middle of the street. When cars are burnt out, they are [usually] taken out in the country.”

Whittaker said residents had called police three times in three months due to a rise in anti-social behaviour involving young people.

“We have got a lot of boy racers in the last three months. We have been calling out police for many things done by young lads. We had a spate of burglaries, cars break-in and thefts during Christmas, and now car fires.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Manawatū District mayor Helen Worboys says there are not enough police to handle the problem.

Sanson Community Committee chairperson Grant McGaughey said the location of the village, where state highways 1 and 3 intersect, made it a target.

“We are actually a passing-through town, that is trouble for us. There are three or four entry points to Sanson.

“We have approached the council and incidents have been notified to the police. Police have increased the patrolling, and are doing what they can.

Manawatū mayor Helen Worboys said the concerning, and she had been talking to the police.

“We have to accept that crime is a problem here. Statistics show it is not a problem because people don't report crime here as they feel it's a waste of time.

“There is no doubt that the police are under resourced. The local cops are doing their best, but they need support too.”

Mcgaughey encouraged the community to be more vigilant.

“If you see any suspicious activities or people lurking around, let the neighbours know. Take the rego number of the car and report it to the police if you can.”

Police said in a statement local officers were not aware of any reported incidents involving misconduct by young people in Sanson.