Donate to support the flood-affected people of Nelson and Marlborough

Floodwaters run down Coster St in Enner Glynn, Nelson, after two days of continuous rain.

Stuff is putting out the call for New Zealanders to rally behind the communities of the top of the South Island, who face “years” of recovery in the wake of the August floods.

With various disaster-response measures in full swing, the region’s mayors have set up relief funds to support people and businesses facing personal hardship as a result of the floods, which started on August 17.

Emergency relief agencies such as New Zealand Red Cross are also seeking public donations to help fund their costs in supporting those with immediate needs arising from the floods and hundreds of slips which have devastated swathes of Nelson city, Tasman district, Golden Bay and Marlborough.

The New Zealand Red Cross says volunteers from its Disaster Welfare and Support Teams have supported hundreds of people in the affected region, including with accommodation, wellbeing and psychosocial support.

Civil Defence officials in Nelson have said that the most pressing need is for cash, rather than donations of clothing, food and similar goods.

To donate