Expelled MP Gaurav Sharma gets Labour 'buddy' from across the river for Hamilton electorate

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says MP Gaurav Sharma was expelled because he broke caucus rules.

Expelled MP Gaurav Sharma is getting a Labour buddy for his electorate – neighbouring MP Jamie Strange.

Sharma was kicked out of the Labour caucus on Tuesday, based on the votes of 60 MPs, meaning he is now an independent MP for Hamilton West.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Labour would assign another MP as a “buddy for people who do not feel comfortable approaching Gaurav Sharma”.

That will be Hamilton East MP Jamie Strange, Parliament confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE:

* Election 2020: Largest Labour caucus ever arrives for first day of MP-school

* River city runs red as Labour claims Hamilton's east and west seats

* National MPs concede defeat as Labour sweeps Hamilton



Stuff Hamilton East Labour MP Jamie Strange will pick up any queries from Hamilton West constituents who don’t want to approach MP Gaurav Sharma, or who want to see a Labour MP.

It follows Sharma’s week-long attack on the party, concluding with him accusing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of orchestrating a “cover up”.

Sharma did not answer calls on Wednesday, saying in a text message that he was busy with Parliament business.

Asked if he’d remain an independent MP or resign, he replied “When I make that decision I will let you know”.

Strange, who voted to expel Sharma but said he still considers him a friend, said covering Hamilton West for Labour “seemed like the right fit”.

”But I expect the majority of Hamilton West constituents would visit Dr Sharma’s office because he remains the member of Parliament for Hamilton West.”

“Basically nothing changes from a constituent’s view point... unless someone would prefer to see a Labour MP.”

Over the past fortnight, Strange was one of several local politicians – current and former – who were tight-lipped on what they thought of Sharma’s shenanigans.

Speaking to Stuff on Wednesday afternoon, however, he said he voted to expel Sharma.

While he wouldn’t say if he disagreed with Sharma’s bullying allegations, he wished Sharma had resolved them internally and that prompted his vote.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF With MP Gaurav Sharma kicked out of caucus, "Labour is the biggest loser", says one man. Stuff asked several people in central Hamilto for their thoughts.

“He made the decision he made.

“Caucus ran a process, caucus made the decision, and now we are focusing on moving on from it.”

Strange believed Parliament had made “a step in the right direction” in terms of bullying after the recommendations from the 2019 Francis Report were implemented.

Despite this Strange was pleased to see Sharma turn up in person to the meeting deciding his fate.

He was even seen having a conversation with Sharma outside the chambers, which he said was “asking him medical advice”.

“I had surgery on my wisdom teeth last Monday – I had four wisdom teeth out – so with him being a medical doctor I was chatting to him about that.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Labour Party only has two Labour MPs in Waikato now. Hamilton East MP Jamie Strange and Hauraki-Waikato MP Nanaia Mahuta.

The pair have known each other since 2017 when Sharma first threw his hat into the ring and became MPs together in 2020.

Strange said he still considers him a friend.

“I look forward to engagement with him as an independent MP. We will go to the same events in Hamilton no doubt and I will continue to engage with him.”