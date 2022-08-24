Survey reveals surprising facts about which New Zealanders are the happiest

We are in the birthplace of 'gross national happiness' to find out how does a country measure happiness (video published October 2019).

One in two New Zealanders feel happy, males are happier than females, and Hawke’s Bay residents are the happiest in the country, a new survey shows.

The nationally representative survey, by Stuff’s NowNext, asked more than 2000 respondents how they were feeling. Forty-seven per cent of New Zealanders said they were happy and 6% said they were very happy.

Hawke’s Bay was the happiest region across the country, with 67% of surveyed residents indicating they felt happy or very happy.

Hawke’s Bay residents were also significantly happier than the next happiest region, Northland, which was 9% behind with 58% of respondents saying they were happy or very happy.

Rick Barker, chairperson of the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, said that the high happiness levels of Hawke’s Bay residents could be put down to the lifestyle that people in the region enjoyed.

“The Hawke's Bay has all of the facilities that you have in a large city, an outstanding health system, a really good education system,” said Barker.

Kat Powell A NowNext survey has found that the sunny Hawke’s Bay is the happiest region in New Zealand. (File photo)

“It also has all the attributes of a country living lifestyle, access to rivers, the sea, mountains, outdoor activities. It is still quite a tight-knit community, people know each other, but it is still big enough that if you want to get lost you can get lost.

“I know quite a number of people who have come down here from Auckland or Wellington. One person calculated that he has got an extra 14 hours per week in his life because he is not commuting and stuck in traffic.”

Stuff Hawke’s Bay Regional Council chairperson Rick Barker said that the region’s residents enjoyed a more relaxed lifestyle compared with those living in major cities. (File photo)

In two regions, less than half of survey respondents reported feeling happy. Otago had the lowest levels of happiness, with 46% of survey respondents saying they felt happy or very happy.

Otago was followed by Wellington, where 49% of people said they felt happy or very happy.

Happiness also differed by gender, with 56% of males saying they were happy compared with 50% of females.

Over 65-year-olds were the happiest age group, with 67% reporting they felt happy, compared with half of 25-44-year-olds saying they were happy.

unsplash A NowNext survey found that older people aged 65+ were significantly happier than younger age groups. (File photo)

The survey also revealed some day-to-day habits of happy New Zealanders. Survey respondents who are spending one hour a day on social media, say they are getting enough sleep and spend three hours watching TV are all more likely to report they are happy.

On the other hand, New Zealanders who hate icecream, spend four hours a day on social media, never exercise and say they don’t get enough sleep are all more likely to say they are unhappy.