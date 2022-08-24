The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, August 24

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness, and quirkiness out there too.

Special needs bunny scores the best wife

Achilles, the domestic rabbit, was found by his owner in a ditch in Belgium in 2019. He is deaf and almost fully blind.

After deciding to keep him, his owner thought he looked lonely so got him a friend - Lotje.

The arrival of Lotje helped Achilles trust his owners more. She acts as his eyes and ears in this very cute relationship.

Dinosaur footprints revealed amid dry US weather

A summer of drought across the globe has revealed ancient relics that had previously been hidden.

A park in Texas now claims one of the oldest revealed this summer – dinosaur footprints dating back over 113 million years, ABC News reported.

Dinosaur Valley State Park has discovered dinosaur footprints that were previously covered by water and sediment.

These tracks won't be visible for long as wet weather has started to return to the area.

James Webb Telescope captures ‘incredible’ photos of Jupiter

The world’s largest and most powerful space telescope has revealed unprecedented views of Jupiter.

The images show auroras, giant storms, moons, and rings surrounding Jupiter in detail that astronomers have described as "incredible".

17-year-old pilot on track for solo global flight world record

Virginia Mayo/AP Rutherford is flying a Shark, one of the fastest ultralight aircraft in the world with a cruising speed reaching 300kph.

A Belgian-British teenage pilot is on track to become the youngest person to fly around the world solo in a small plane as he landed in southern Belgium ahead of the penultimate leg of his global odyssey.

Mack Rutherford, who turned 17 during the journey, touched down at Buzet Airstrip near the city of Charleroi, where he originally learned to fly. He’s due to land in Bulgaria on Wednesday (Thursday NZT). His aim: to displace Travis Ludlow of Britain, who was 18 when he set the record in 2021.

Rutherford is flying a Shark, one of the fastest ultralight aircraft in the world with a cruising speed reaching 300kph, which has been specially fitted out for the long journey. It’s normally a two-seater, but an extra fuel tank has been installed next to the young pilot.

Mack’s lonely journey, which began on March 23, took him through 52 countries over five continents. To conform with Guinness World Records requirements, the route crossed the equator twice.

A vulture sits on paraglider's lap mid-flight

A vulture flew alongside a paraglider and even sat on his lap 30 metres in the air.

Ricardo Guimarães Cunha, 30, was paragliding in the mountainous region of Brazil when he captured the unbelievable experience.