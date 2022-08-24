Exhibition documenting life on Ukrainian front line opens in Auckland

Images from a photojournalism exhibition documenting the invasion of Ukraine by Russia at Auckland Museum.

A new photography exhibition offering a glimpse into life on the front line of the Russian invasion of Ukraine is open in Auckland.

Wednesday’s opening marked Ukrainian Independence Day and exactly six months since the war began, and was celebrated by a gathering of the Ukrainian community.

On display at the Auckland War Memorial Museum, Ukraine: The Cost of Freedom hopes to show the New Zealand public the devastating impact the war has had on Ukrainian citizens.

Some of these photographers whose work is on show have lost their lives since the photos were taken.

READ MORE:

* From war-torn Ukraine to Hamilton: Teen's 18,000km journey to safety

* Russian Kiwis who oppose Ukraine war targeted by death threats and hate speech

* Ukrainian Kiwis slam cost, red tape as just 227 refugees arrive in NZ



The exhibits on display in Auckland have been chosen by the local Ukrainian community – from the photos and videos on display, to the labels, signage, lighting and soundscape.

Slightly different selections are also being exhibited in Germany, Ireland and Singapore.

David White/Stuff Kateryna Samokisha organised the exhibition at the Auckland Museum.

For project manager and initiator Kateryna Samokisha, “it’s all about telling the horror story of what is happening right now to our community, families and friends”.

“We want to let the photos speak for themselves, and hope that when people see our stories they realise that these are real people, just like me and you.”

Samokisha’s husband, Kyrylo Kucherov, wrote the display captions and hopes the exhibition will raise awareness about the severity of the situation in Ukraine.

“Some argue New Zealand is too far and too small to do much to help Ukraine, but it’s simple acts of kindness and love – like those that have enabled this exhibition to come to life – that fight evil of the kind we’re seeing in Ukraine today,” he said.

David White/Stuff Images show life on the front line in Ukraine.

Speaking on behalf of Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum, chief executive David Geimster said it has been an honour and privilege to support “this important and urgent undertaking”.

Geimster believes that by helping the Ukrainian community to tell their story through their own eyes, rather than through the museum’s interpretation, it will enable visitors to form their own conclusions about the events in Ukraine.

“Museums are traditionally a neutral space, but part of representing our communities means that at times we have to step outside of that to reflect on what is happening in real time.

“We want our museum to be a place that documents and addresses contemporary events, as well as interrogating the past,” he said.

Supplied The project team behind the exhibition, from left: Alex Pakholjuk, Tanya Mishchuk, Kateryna Samokisha and Kyrylo Kucherov.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February, it’s estimated that more than 5500 civilians have been killed, 362 of which were children, according to data collected by the United Nations.

The exhibition is set to run until October 23 and is free for all Aucklanders with museum entry.

Note: This exhibition contains graphic and confronting content. It may not be suitable for children under 15 years.