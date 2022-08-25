The failures of the latest Parliament protest demonstrate ways the 'anti-mandate' movement has moved on

ANALYSIS: There was already reason to be suspicious about this trial. Do criminal proceedings for crimes against humanity usually blare Queen and Michael Jackson?

So when the pretend judge took his seat, before an unbalanced scale of justice, any hope for a fair result was long gone.

“Justice Southey”, of course, is not really a judge. He’s a funeral director who runs family planning workshops for the Destiny Church. The “prosecutor” is a Destiny Church pastor and hype-man for Brian Tamaki, the church’s leader. Three of the four “witnesses” who gave evidence are active members of the church.

That’s one reason why Tuesday’s protest was a shadow of previous efforts in Wellington; it was a Destiny Church get-together, with a brief digression into community theatre.

Contributions from the broader conspiracism movement were there, too, but limited.

Interspersed in the crowd were signs referencing movements like QAnon; A “sheriff” van, depicting various politicians behind bars, was prominently parked in the CBD. Dr Matt Shelton, who has suggested Covid-19 vaccines contain self-assembling nanobots, gave a speech invoking the holocaust.

What the protest lacked

Conspicuously absent were the bright colours that aesthetically define these marches. Voices for Freedom (VFF) had told its members not to bring any of its signage, amid a strategic disagreement with Tamaki: “[W]e do not consider the upcoming convoy and protest at parliament an effective strategy to reach the people we have identified need to be reached by VFF,” the group told its members days earlier. And they listened. The crowd was a sea of black and red.

It’s tempting to think of the people who oppose public health measures as a fixed group. As the Stuff Circuit documentary Fire and Fury demonstrated, there are distinct factions, each filling a niche in a broader ecosystem.

When those factions work towards a common goal, they can have moderate influence. The occupation at Parliament was an anti-vax Woodstock – for a blissful few weeks, groups usually at loggerheads could set aside their differences, knowing, perhaps, they’d got one over on the authorities.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Brian Tamaki addresses the crowd at Parliament.

Tuesday’s protest shows what happens when one part of the ecosystem goes it alone.

Before the “trial”, Tamaki spoke for about 35 minutes, rarely addressing specific grievances within the broader anti-public health measures movement. Instead, he prioritised his own struggles – such as the charges against him for breaking lockdown restrictions.

Anyone wanting practical advice on how to effect change would have left disappointed.

The only action on offer was to support the Tamakis’ refreshed political vehicle, which appeared to unravel hours after he announced it, when one of its supposed participants pointed out it had not agreed to be involved.

That party was the Outdoors and Freedom Party, whose co-leader, Sue Grey, has been visiting the German city of Nuremberg.

Grey was there as part of a long-standing attempt within anti-vax groups to recreate the Nuremberg trials – which sought punishment of Nazis and their collaborators after WWII – for people behind the roll-out of vaccines.

That even two people role-playing fake criminal trials could not find agreement suggests a grand coalition of minor parties might be some way off.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff A fake trial at Parliament.

How the movement moved on

What Tamaki’s protest revealed is that much of the movement has moved on.

Days earlier, VFF outlined its own strategic thinking. Large marches don’t affect change, and poor turnout risks making their movement look small, it said. Driving long distances during a cost-of-living crisis is not a sensible use of resources.

And rather than pursue yet another coalition of insignificant parties – VFF co-founder Claire Deeks, once a member of Advance NZ, has first-hand experience in this regard – the group has focused on the poorly attended local body elections, where its supporters have some chance of local influence.

Rather than speak to people who are already on-board, VFF has talked about targeting the “wobbly middle” – the 30% of people, the group estimates, who can be persuaded to their way of thinking.

Instead of splashy shows of outrage, it has quietly used its resources to provide legal representation for many of the people charged with trespassing after the Parliament occupation and helped fund several high-profile legal cases against public health measures.

It has particularly excelled at physical marketing, through billboards and fliers. As one VFF co-founder said recently, “the number of people who have found VFF through fliers is extraordinary – it way surpasses what we understood at the time”. The group has just printed 1 million more.

Tuesday’s protest, then, should not be seen as indicative of where the broader anti-public health movement’s energies lie. It reflected where the movement has been, not where it is going.

Its future will not be in community theatre. It will be in local government, in the courtroom, and in your letterbox.