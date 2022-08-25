Wronged academic gets public apology as high-profile #MeToo case comes to an end

Dr Marisa Paterson, the head of the Centre for Gambling Research at Australian National University, has received a public apology from Auckland University of Technology (AUT).

Auckland University of Technology has publicly apologised for failures in a major sexual harassment case, revealed by a Stuff investigation in 2020.

The university apologised to Australian MP Dr Marisa Paterson after the case went to the Human Rights Commission. In the apology, AUT admitted it did not take Paterson's claims of sexual stalking and harassment by a top professor seriously.

Two pro vice chancellors resigned in disgrace and allegations from dozens of other staff forced AUT to order an independent investigation in 2020.

Paterson says she hopes her case will inspire others to complain about harassment and bullying.

In July 2020, as allegations of harassment flowed from academics and staff at AUT, internationally-renowned human rights activist Professor Dame Marilyn Waring gave a short, but powerful statement on the toxic culture at the university.

“Would I recommend to any woman at AUT that she followed an internal complaint procedure? Never. I would say go to the Human Rights Commission. At least they understand what sexual harassment is.”

Two years on, the woman who sparked it all has forced the university to issue a full and public apology for the way it treated her.

Dr Marisa Paterson – then a mid-career Australian academic and now a state parliament MP in Canberra – did as Dame Marilyn suggested and took her case to New Zealand's Human Rights Commission.

In a statement released Thursday morning, the university announced publicly it had failed to take her case seriously enough and failed to properly investigate her claims against Professor Max Abbott ONZM.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The apology from AUT acknowledges it failed to properly investigate Paterson’s complaint.

But Stuff can reveal it was a further bungle by AUT – its failure to act on a recommendation in the subsequent independent review by Kate Davenport QC – that eventually led to Thursday’s apology.

Paterson said she had waited months for AUT to act on a recommendation in the Davenport review which required the university to inform her of the findings.

When it did not, she contacted the Human Rights Commission.

"I felt the statement from the Vice-Chancellor Derek McCormack when the report was released did not take any accountability for what happened to me.

“I waited for a while and decided I did not feel justice had been served, so I sought legal advice and found there was a mediation process available through the HRC,” Paterson said on Thursday.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Former AUT vice chancellor Derek McCormack announced the Davenport external review in 2020.

Mediation failed, so Paterson made the decision to file proceedings in the Human Rights Review Tribunal. AUT agreed to settle with a full apology before those proceedings were filed.

The Director of Human Rights Proceedings, Michael Timmins, described the apology as a “massive moment” for Paterson, who he described as an “incredible woman”.

“She's been very strong in her pursuit of justice. A lot of people would have given up. Now, through the settlement, AUT is doing the right thing acknowledging what happened to Marisa and apologising for their response in dealing with her complaint."

Timmins said the case showed the Human Rights Commission presented a serious mechanism for people to resolve sexual harassment complaints.

Paterson said the result was crucial for others who faced sexual harassment or bullying at work.

“In my situation it was not just ‘he said she said’, I had so much evidence for what had occurred and I had Australia's leading university supporting me, and still I could not get an investigation from AUT.

“If I couldn't get any traction on my complaint, what hope does anyone else have?

"I do hope my story inspires other people who have been sexually harassed or bullied to come forward and make a complaint.”

Supplied In her inaugural speech to the Australian ACT parliament, Dr Marisa Paterson told MPs she was sexually harassed for two years by a New Zealand academic.

Paterson, who spoke on the record in 2020 despite concerns it might hurt her academic career, told of years of sexual stalking by Abbott, then a world-renowned expert on gambling harm and an AUT pro vice chancellor.

Abbott sent hundreds of sexually explicit messages to Paterson over the course of two-and-a-half years and threatened her career when she cut contact with him, she said.

He resigned on June 2, 2020.

When Paterson sent a five-page complaint to AUT in January 2020, the university refused to formally investigate despite being repeatedly asked to do so by the Vice Chancellor of the Australian National University, who was Paterson’s employer at the time. The case led to a year-long stoush between the heads of the universities, with the Australian National University even enlisting the help of then-High commissioner Dame Annette King, to mediate.

AUT repeatedly told the Australian National University and Paterson it considered the allegations "a private matter" and the case was closed.

SUPPLIED Max Abbott was accused of stalking and harassing Dr Marisa Paterson.

In the aftermath of her story breaking, dozens of current and former AUT staff said inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment was an open secret on AUT's campus, requiring an active “whisper network” to warn new employees to steer clear of predatory men.

AUT staff believed the “arrogance” of senior management had allowed the behaviour to continue over decades. Many spoke of a “boy’s club” at the top; men at senior levels who were allowed to act as they liked, without consequences.

Those who spoke up were often targeted, bullied, or “managed” out of promotions or even their jobs, multiple staff reported. Some left academia altogether as a result of their experiences. Most were too scared for their jobs to make their identities public.

Further investigations by Stuff's #MeTooNZ project in July that year found another vice chancellor, Nigel Hemmington, had also harassed workmates. He also resigned.

At the time, the university repeatedly claimed its processes were sound. But on June 10, 2020, under intense pressure from staff, university management announced an external review would probe the institution's culture, with a focus on sexual harassment.

Davenport’s review spoke to more than 400 people and identified widespread bullying and historical cases of harassment. Her report was strongly critical of AUT's complaints processes. She said staff had raised bullying complaints in multiple surveys and reports over four years, but there was “no evidence” anything was done.

In a statement on Thursday, AUT said the settlement was a “tangible step in AUT’s progress towards a more inclusive culture”.

It said culture change “takes time” and the university was continuing to learn from previous experience.

“The Independent Review Recommendations provide a blueprint to work towards a culture where everyone is valued and has the opportunity to succeed.

“Work to respond to the 36 recommendations made by Kate Davenport QC is well progressed, including the development of a stand-alone sexual harassment policy, a new three tier complaints process and training for all managers.

“AUT considers that the actions it has taken, including its apology to Dr Paterson, reflect the positive shift in institutional culture and a survivor-centred approach.”