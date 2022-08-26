Ruapehu job losses a blow - but it's not all doom and gloom

The lights of Tūroa skifield on the morning of August 25 show there’s little snow on this side of Mt Ruapehu.

Ruapehu’s mayor said he was not surprised to hear about the closure of the Tūroa skifield and said the region would bounce back after more than 130 people lost their jobs on Mt Ruapehu this week.

However, a mountain shuttle operator said the decision to reduce services at Whakapapa was premature, and they should have waited until the end of September.

A lack of both snow and visitors on Mt Ruapehu’s skifields forced Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL) to reduce services at Whakapapa and close the Tūroa skifield this week.

RAL runs operations on the mountain and chief executive Jono Dean said about a third of its 405 staff on the mountain had lost their jobs.

This follows a Stuff article last week that said a lack of snow on the central plateau had led to one of the worst ski seasons in decades.

But, Ruapehu district mayor Don Cameron said it was not all doom and gloom and while Whakapapa remained open to skiers and sightseers, the region had more to offer than just snow.

“I live over at Tūroa, and we have seen the snow disappear this week with all the rain, so it was not unexpected.

“I think Jono and RAL were forced into a difficult situation...but the community is rallying around to make sure everyone is being looked after.”

RNZ Ruapehu district mayor Don Cameron. File photo.

Cameron said the local Ministry of Social Development office had swung into action and were helping people find new jobs within the district or relocate people with “snow skills” to the South Island for work.

“Whakapapa is still open and the numbers up to last weekend were about pre-Covid levels,” he said.

“Cycling is now a major drawcard for us...when we put in the Old Coach Road trail in we were hoping for 15,000 riders a year, and we had 40,000 last year so well above expectation.

“And the Sky Waka (gondola) has certainly made a huge difference getting people up there to play and enjoy a bite to eat.”

RAL’s Jono Dean said it was a tough decision to lay off so many staff halfway through the ski season.

“Mt Ruapehu has, to date, experienced one of its warmest, most humid, and wettest winters on record.”

He said the unseasonable weather had a significant impact on the snowpack at both Whakapapa and Tūroa skifields.

REUBEN NUKU/Supplied Tūroa skifield, pictured last Saturday, August 20. File photo.

“It has not only impacted any natural snow fall accumulation and retention, but also limited the windows available for machine-made snowmaking efforts.”

He said the only chance Tūroa would open again was if another 20 to 30cm of snow fell soon and remained in place.

“Whakapapa ski area has also received well below its five-year average in snowfall so far this season.

“While Happy Valley will remain operational, along with the Sky Waka gondola, it is not anticipated that any of the other lifts will operate this season, barring significant snowfall.”

But, Ruapehu Scenic Shuttles owner/operator Colin Baker said he felt the decision to reduce services at Whakapapa was too hasty and RAL should have held on until the end of September.

“The closures won’t help, but Tūroa is stuffed – they won’t be able to build the snow base up now – and it would take a miracle for it to open.”

Baker said they had gone into the season contending with the after effects of Covid, rising petrol prices and volcanic alert levels changing – he said his biggest concern was the mountain would erupt again.

“We are definitely down on last year, but it is survivable – most of our trade now is sightseers, not skiers.

“The plus side is we are not flat out...everyone is booking at the last minute but not in the big groups we had last season.”

He said last season the mountain had seen 40 to 45 “restricted road days”, meaning roads on the mountain were covered with snow and ice, this year they have had only five.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Weston Kirton is the Ruapehu councillor for Horizons Regional Council. File photo.

Horizon’s regional councillor and former Ruapehu mayor Weston Kirton said he’d put the issue on the agenda for a Horizons Regional Council meeting next week.

Kirton was not as optimistic about the situation and said it was “the biggest economic shock for our district since the 1995-96 volcanic eruptions”.

“I want the community to know we are working on this at a regional level to see how we can be of support.

“Ruapehu is an important part of the Manawatu-Wanganui region and it is important our communities have access to all the resources they need.”

Weston said job losses would have a knock-on effect on families and local businesses - from shuttles to restaurants - that rely on the maunga.

“We [need] to ensure we can have a multifaceted response to support Ruapehu and those in the region affected.

“We will also be looking into how we can support people into new jobs.”