Fire crews wouldn't have attended if Auckland gas explosion happened hours later

Firefighters say they would not have attended Friday’s gas explosion on the Auckland waterfront if it had happened a few hours later.

The firefighters’ union will strike for a second time from 11am to noon on Friday, an action which will see all members of the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union step away from their work altogether.

Martin Campbell, New Zealand Professional Firefighters’ Union Auckland local secretary, said volunteers would have responded to the gas explosion near Halsey St in Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter if it had occurred while NZPFU crews were striking.

David White stuff.co.nz A gas explosion injures five on a construction site at Wynyard Quarter on Auckland's waterfront.

“Thankfully all of our crews were fully staffed this morning, but if this had happened between 11 and 12... From what I understand, the closest resources would have been coming from Silverdale, which is an awfully long way to come to Halsey St,” said Campbell.

The union has issued a stop work notice for the whole hour, which means no union members will be taking calls or responding to call-outs.

This includes all career firefighters across the country and some personnel at the 111 Emergency Dispatch Centre.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the union claimed they last met with Fire and Emergency NZ on August 10 and 11, but that Fenz is refusing to continue mediation or meet before its application of facilitation bargaining is heard by the Employment Relations Authority in mid-September.

“It is extraordinary that the leadership of an emergency service would prefer to sit on their hands for four weeks refusing to negotiate while weekly strike action continues,” a spokesperson for the union said.

“Fenz is now not only rolling the dice on public safety every day with staff shortages and failing appliances and equipment, it is ensuring there is no chance of averting the notified strike action.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Auckland Central firefighters have written messages on their fire trucks.

The union is calling for safer staffing and systems of work, better physical and mental health support, and an increase in pay.

National Commander for Fire and Emergency NZ Russell Wood said he was disappointed and frustrated that the union weren’t prepared to attend facilitated bargaining sessions and had chosen to continue with strike action instead.

“This simply creates risk to the public in those areas covered by career firefighters and will not progress the bargaining.

“As was the case last Friday, there will be significantly fewer firefighters in urban areas during the strike hour, so our responses in those urban areas may be delayed [and] we are likely not to respond to 111 calls where there is no evidence of threat to life or property,” Wood said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Senior Firefighter Josh Nicholls said the union is striking due to a raft of issues that they aren't being heard on.

Wood urged people in affected areas to be extra vigilant on Friday during and around the strike hour.

Volunteers in urban areas will continue to respond from their own stations in their own trucks to help as they do normally when there are multiple emergencies at one time.