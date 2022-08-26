Firefighter describes 'skin hanging off' victims of Auckland explosion

A striking firefighter, who was one of the first responders to a central Auckland gas explosion on Friday morning, describes tending to patients who had skin and clothes hanging off them.

Firefighters arrived at the scene of a gas explosion on Friday morning to find people with “skin hanging off”.

The crew tried to help those injured by cooling off their burns with water from fire hoses, while they waited for ambulances to arrive.

Five people were injured in the blast, which is believed to have been caused by a gas cooker explosion on a building site.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Shredded clothing and gumboots were seen lying in a pool of water after a gas explosion in Auckland.

On Friday afternoon, Middlemore Hospital confirmed three of those people were in a critical but stable condition, one was in moderate but stable condition and another was in stable condition.

The explosion happened on Pakenham St West, off Halsey St, about 6.30am.

Ringo Harwood, a firefighter who was in the first truck to arrive at the scene, said the crew immediately saw four people standing by a shipping container with “very bad burns” and a fifth “lying on the deck only semi-conscious”.

“They had skin hanging off, some of their clothes had been blown off and what clothing did remain had to be cut off for us to reach the burns.

David White stuff.co.nz A gas explosion injures five on a construction site at Wynyard Quarter on Auckland's waterfront.

“After about four or five minutes the first ambulance arrived, but there were only enough ambulance personnel to take the first three injured parties.

“The final two had to wait 15 minutes before they were evacuated from the scene,” Harwood said.

He understood all five injured parties were workers at the building site.

Frank Walsh, senior station officer from Auckland Central Station, said firefighters were the first to arrive at the scene.

“On arrival we were confronted with five quite badly burnt patients down by the side of what appeared to be a shipping container.

“We arrived before the ambulances, so had to triage the patients and administer first aid, including beginning to cool the burns.”

DAVID WHITE/Stuff Emergency services are on the scene near Halsey St in Auckland's CBD, where burnt clothing and an empty water bottle can be seen on the ground.

A worker at a construction site near Wynyard Quarter said he worked with those who had been injured and the explosion had happened inside a Portacom at the site.

“One of the boys was cooking some leftover meat last night and I think the gas cooker must’ve accidentally been left on.

“This morning when people opened it up, it exploded,” the worker said.

Police on the scene earlier confirmed four people had been seriously injured and taken to Middlemore Hospital – where the regional burns unit is located – and a fifth person in a moderate condition was taken to Auckland City Hospital.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Police at the scene said the site would remain closed while an investigation was under way.

Police at the scene said the construction site would remain closed while an investigation was under way.

Hawkins Construction confirmed it was running the site.

“We are working with the relevant authorities to establish exactly what occurred,” a spokesperson said, adding no further comment would be made until the incident investigation was complete.

The site is part of Auckland Council-controlled Eke Panuku and Precinct Properties partnership, developing three new buildings in Halsey St, an eight-level building in Pakenham St and the Flowers Building.

Construction started in early 2022 and was planned for completion in 2025.

Precinct Properties spokesperson Nicola McArthur said it was working closely with main contractor Hawkins and the relevant authorities to establish “exactly what occurred”.

“Our immediate focus is to support the injured workers, their whānau, and the team on site.”

McArthur said they wished to acknowledge the efforts of first responders: Fire and Emergency, police and St John. “We are a tight team, and our thoughts are with the injured workers and their whānau,” she said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Police at the site where five people injured by a gas cooker explosion in Auckland CBD.

WorkSafe said it had opened an investigation into the incident.

“As WorkSafe is currently making inquiries as part of this investigation we can’t make further comment.”

Meanwhile, firefighters said they would not have attended the explosion if it had happened a few hours later.

The firefighters’ union was striking for a second time from 11am to noon on Friday, which saw all members of the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union step away from their work altogether.

Martin Campbell, New Zealand Professional Firefighters’ Union Auckland local secretary, said volunteers would have responded to the gas explosion near Halsey St in Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter if it had occurred while union crews were striking.

However, district manager for Fire and Emergency NZ Vaughan Mackereth said the explosion in Auckland Central “didn’t involve much firefighting by our crews as the fire had been mostly extinguished prior to our arrival at the scene”.

They also assisted St John Ambulance staff with patient care prior to the injured being transported to hospital.