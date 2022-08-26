Firefighters hosed down burn victims after Auckland gas cooker explosion

A gas explosion injures five on a construction site at Wynyard Quarter on Auckland's waterfront.

Firefighters tried to help those injured in a gas explosion by cooling off their burns with fire hoses.

Five people were injured in Auckland central on Friday after a gas cooker exploded on a building site.

Fire and Emergency received reports of an explosion on Pakenham St West, off Halsey St, about 6.30am.

Police on the scene said four people had been seriously injured and taken to Middlemore Hospital, where the regional burns unit is located.

A fifth person in a moderate condition had been taken to Auckland City Hospital.

A worker at a construction site near Wynyard Quarter said he worked with those who had been injured and the explosion had happened inside a Portacom at the site.

“One of the boys was cooking some leftover meat last night and I think the gas cooker must’ve accidentally been left on.

“This morning when people opened it up, it exploded,” the worker said.

Four fire trucks were at Halsey St in Wynyard Quarter and burnt clothes could be seen lying on the ground with a water bottle.

Frank Walsh, senior station officer from Auckland Central Station, said firefighters were the first to arrive at the scene.

“On arrival we were confronted with five quite badly burnt patients down by the side of what appeared to be a shipping container.

“We arrived before the ambulances, so had to triage the patients and administer first aid, including beginning to cool the burns.”

Walsh said they attempted to help the injured by cooling off their burns with fire hoses.

“We then handed the patients over to the ambulance crews as more resources arrived.”

Police at the scene said the construction site would remain closed while an investigation was under way.

There were signs for Hawkins Construction up at the construction site. The company has been contacted for comment.

WorkSafe has also been contacted for comment.

Meanwhile, firefighters said they would not have attended the explosion if it had happened a few hours later.

The firefighters’ union was striking for a second time from 11am to noon on Friday, which saw all members of the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union step away from their work altogether.

Martin Campbell, New Zealand Professional Firefighters’ Union Auckland local secretary, said volunteers would have responded to the gas explosion near Halsey St in Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter if it had occurred while union crews were striking.

“From what I understand, the closest resources would have been coming from Silverdale, which is an awfully long way to come to Halsey St.”