Five people injured in Auckland central after gas cooker explodes on construction site

Five people injured by a gas cooker explosion on a construction site in Auckland CBD.

Five people have been injured in Auckland central after a gas cooker exploded on a building site.

Fire and Emergency received reports of an explosion in Auckland central, on Pakenham St West, off Halsey St, about 6.30am on Friday.

Police on the scene said four people had been seriously injured and taken to Middlemore Hospital, where the regional burns unit is located.

DAVID WHITE/Stuff Emergency services are responding to an explosion at Wynyard Quarter on Auckland’s waterfront.

A fifth person in a moderate condition had been taken to Auckland City Hospital.

A worker at a construction site near Wynyard Quarter said he worked with those who had been injured and the explosion had happened inside a Portacom at the site.

“One of the boys was cooking some leftover meat last night and I think the gas cooker must’ve accidentally been left on.

“This morning when people opened it up, it exploded,” the worker said.

Four fire trucks are currently at Halsey St in Wynyard Quarter and burnt clothes could be seen lying on the ground with a water bottle.

David White stuff.co.nz A gas explosion injures five on a construction site at Wynyard Quarter on Auckland's waterfront.

Frank Walsh, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) senior station officer from Auckland Central, said firefighters were the first to arrive at the scene.

DAVID WHITE/Stuff Emergency services are on the scene near Halsey St in Auckland's CBD.

“On arrival we were confronted with five quite badly burnt patients down by the side of what appeared to be a shipping container.

“We arrived before the ambulances, so had to triage the patients and administer first aid, including beginning to cool the burns.”

Walsh said they attempted to help the injured by cooling off their burns with fire hoses.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/Stuff Five people were injured in the explosion at a Hawkins Construction site.

“We then handed the patients over to the ambulance crews as more resources arrived.”

Police at the scene said the construction site would remain closed while an investigation was under way.