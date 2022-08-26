Car crashes into cemetery in Auckland, one person taken to hospital
A car has crashed into a central Auckland cemetery, leaving one person in the hospital.
A witness to the crash said it happened about 9:20am Friday around the busy Symonds St/Karangahape Rd intersection.
A silver car had crashed into the gates and partially down the steps to the Symonds St cemetery, a historic graveyard which has been in use since 1824.
A number of notable people are buried there, including William Hobson, the first governor of New Zealand, and Archibald Clark, the first mayor of Auckland.
A St John Ambulance spokesperson said one person had been taken to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition.
“The driver of the vehicle appears to have left the scene and inquiries are ongoing to locate them,” a police spokesperson said.