Car crashes into cemetery in Auckland, one person taken to hospital

A car has crashed on the corner of Symonds Street and Karangahape Rd, ending up on the steps of a cemetery.

A car has crashed into a central Auckland cemetery, leaving one person in the hospital.

A witness to the crash said it happened about 9:20am Friday around the busy Symonds St/Karangahape Rd intersection.

A silver car had crashed into the gates and partially down the steps to the Symonds St cemetery, a historic graveyard which has been in use since 1824.

A number of notable people are buried there, including William Hobson, the first governor of New Zealand, and Archibald Clark, the first mayor of Auckland.

David White/Stuff Police search the graveyard after a car crashed into it early on Friday morning.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said one person had been taken to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition.

“The driver of the vehicle appears to have left the scene and inquiries are ongoing to locate them,” a police spokesperson said.